Watch now: 2 more COVID deaths reported in McLean County; officials urge caution during Easter weekend

BLOOMINGTON — Seven additional McLean County residents are reported as hospitalized because of COVID-19 and two additional people have died, according to new data from the McLean County Health Department.

There are now 38 people from the area who are considered COVID patients, a seven-person jump from Thursday’s total of 31. Like Thursday, MCHD said it was again unable to report "the percentage of (intensive care unit) beds in use and total beds in use at McLean County hospitals, and the number of patients hospitalized at McLean County hospitals” due to a technical error.

MCHD cited another error in Friday’s coronavirus update, saying the county’s overall death total was one person less than originally reported.

MCHD said it and the Illinois Department of Public Health originally thought an individual was from the area and included the person in the death total, only to find out later the person didn’t live in the county. That’s how two deaths reported Friday bring that total to 208. MCHD said a man in his 90s who lived in a long-term care facility and a man in his 80s who wasn’t associated with any such facilities are the newest reported deaths.