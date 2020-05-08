You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: 2 more McLean County residents test positive for virus; total now 112
Watch now: 2 more McLean County residents test positive for virus; total now 112

BLOOMINGTON — Two more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 112.

Eighty-seven people have recovered, the McLean County Health Department said Friday. Two people remain hospitalized and 20 are isolated at home. Three people died in March.

Of the two new cases, both are women, one of whom is in her 20s. An age range for the second woman was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

