Watch now: 21 additional McLean County COVID cases but 51 more people recover

BLOOMINGTON — Twenty-one additional McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 but 51 more have recovered, the county health department reported Thursday.
Meanwhile, two more people are hospitalized with the virus. County health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said that 11 county residents are hospitalized, including three in intensive care.
The 21 additional people who have tested positive for the virus bring to 91 the number of new COVID cases in the county so far this week and 3,322 since March 19.
The 3,322 cases include 144 people isolating at home, 32 fewer than on Wednesday; 11 hospitalized, two more than the day before; and 3,144 recovered, 51 more than on Wednesday.
In addition, 23 county residents have died of the virus. The most recent death was reported on Saturday.
McLean County's seven-day positivity rate, the percentage of COVID tests that have come back positive in the previous week, was 2.7%, McKnight said Thursday. That compares with 2.4% the day before.
The county's positivity rate of the 73,800 tests conducted since March remained 4.5%.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 438 people were tested on Wednesday, the McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Thursday.
That site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
This story will be updated.
