Watch now: 26 new COVID cases reported in McLean County

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 2,825 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state. That brings the total to more than 1.1 million cases since the start of the pandemic, including 19,739 deaths.

As of late Tuesday, 2,082 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 464 patients in intensive care units and 232 patients on ventilators.

Also Wednesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said there is a pathway for the city’s bars and restaurants to eventually serve 50% of their indoor capacity. Beginning Thursday, the businesses can serve 25% of capacity or 50 people, whichever is less. Currently, it's a maximum of 25 people.

Lightfoot said the expansion of indoor capacity to 40% will be granted once the city reaches "moderate risk” level in metrics that include the number of daily COVID cases and hospital capacity. She said the city is trending in the right direction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.