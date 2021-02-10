Watch now: 26 new COVID cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County on Wednesday reported 26 new cases of COVID-19, or 14,183 since the pandemic's start.
The number of county residents reported as hospitalized dipped to 18 Wednesday and the total number of people in the county hospitalized with the virus is 21, the department reported.
Also Wednesday, the state health department added new sites for COVID vaccinations, including Walmart and Meijer stores. Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City also is now offering the shots.
Locally, MCHD said more than 20,000 doses of vaccine have been distributed so far.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker at a press conference said Illinois is making progress in adding more vaccination sites, with 517 locations established statewide. However, he conceded making an appointment requires patience because the state hasn’t received enough vaccines to provide for everyone who is eligible in phase 1B.
Illinois has received 2,152,425 vaccine doses, with nearly 1.5 million administered as of late Tuesday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 2,825 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state. That brings the total to more than 1.1 million cases since the start of the pandemic, including 19,739 deaths.
As of late Tuesday, 2,082 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 464 patients in intensive care units and 232 patients on ventilators.
Also Wednesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said there is a pathway for the city’s bars and restaurants to eventually serve 50% of their indoor capacity. Beginning Thursday, the businesses can serve 25% of capacity or 50 people, whichever is less. Currently, it's a maximum of 25 people.
Lightfoot said the expansion of indoor capacity to 40% will be granted once the city reaches "moderate risk” level in metrics that include the number of daily COVID cases and hospital capacity. She said the city is trending in the right direction.
