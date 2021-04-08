Watch now: 3,500 COVID vaccine doses headed for students at Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan universities

In a daily update, MCHD noted that if any doses from the clinics are left over, they will be "properly reserved for ongoing clinics to be dispensed to college students, as directed by IDPH."

Manko said logistical issues prevented Heartland Community College and MCHD from arranging a clinic on short notice. She noted "the need wasn't as high," given that many of those students live in the area and have access to the mass vaccination site.

Nearly 84,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in McLean County to date, with 30,730 people having received both shots. That's about 17% of the overall population.

COVID update

Two more deaths in McLean County are being attributed to COVID.

MCHD reported a man in his 40s and a man in his 60s died after contracting the virus, bringing the toll to 210 people. Neither of the men were in long-term care facilities.

An additional 48 cases of the virus were confirmed in the past day; there are 590 active cases in the county. The test positivity rate dropped slightly to 5.2% Wednesday, down from 5.7% the previous day.