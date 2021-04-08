Watch now: 3,500 COVID vaccine doses headed for students at Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan universities

BLOOMINGTON — An additional 3,500 doses of vaccine are headed to the arms of students at Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities.
It's part of a state-driven plan to curb the burgeoning spread of coronavirus in McLean County: Earlier this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced extra doses and more Illinois National Guard members would be sent to the area after "early warning signs of a COVID-19 resurgence."
McLean County Health Department spokesperson Marianne Manko said the directive from the Illinois Department of Public Health was to vaccinate as many college students as possible before the end of the spring semester.
The first clinic was held Thursday at ISU, and additional clinics have been arranged for Friday, Monday and Tuesday. Those include the following, according to MCHD:
- Friday, April 9 – At the ISU Bone Student Center to dispense 700 Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines to ISU students only.
- Monday, April 12 - At the ISU Bone Student Center to dispense 1,400 Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines to ISU students only.
- Tuesday, April 13 – At the IWU Shirk Center to dispense 400 Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines to IWU students only.
"ISU definitely had the highest need," Manko said Thursday. Previous plans for a clinic there meant "we were able to get ISU set up very quickly with a short amount of notice. We were already in the process of setting things up at IWU, so it was easier to go in a little earlier than planned."
In a daily update, MCHD noted that if any doses from the clinics are left over, they will be "properly reserved for ongoing clinics to be dispensed to college students, as directed by IDPH."
Manko said logistical issues prevented Heartland Community College and MCHD from arranging a clinic on short notice. She noted "the need wasn't as high," given that many of those students live in the area and have access to the mass vaccination site.
Nearly 84,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in McLean County to date, with 30,730 people having received both shots. That's about 17% of the overall population.
COVID update
Two more deaths in McLean County are being attributed to COVID.
MCHD reported a man in his 40s and a man in his 60s died after contracting the virus, bringing the toll to 210 people. Neither of the men were in long-term care facilities.
An additional 48 cases of the virus were confirmed in the past day; there are 590 active cases in the county. The test positivity rate dropped slightly to 5.2% Wednesday, down from 5.7% the previous day.
One additional person has been hospitalized in a McLean County hospital, putting the number of COVID patients at 40 between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers. Nearly all beds at both hospitals (99%) and 96% of all intensive care unit beds are full.