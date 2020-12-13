 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: 3 McLean County deaths included in Illinois COVID-19 report
0 comments
alert top story

Watch now: 3 McLean County deaths included in Illinois COVID-19 report

{{featured_button_text}}
100920-blm-loc-2covidtest

Reditus Laboratories technicians collect nasal samples while testing members of the public for the coronavirus at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, on Oct. 7.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported three more coronavirus-related deaths in McLean County on Sunday. 

Another 7,216 new and probable cases of the coronavirus were also reported by state health officials, as well as another 115 COVID-related deaths statewide. The state said the individuals who died in McLean County were a man in his 80s and a man and woman in their 90s. 

McLean County officials have not yet confirmed the three deaths. The county health department announced in October that it would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported by the department on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.

As of Friday, there had been 9,806 McLean County cases of the coronavirus since March and 69 deaths. 

Statewide, the deaths also included a woman in her 70s from Edgar County, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 90s from LaSalle County, a woman and a man, each in their 90s from Logan County, a man in his 50s, two men in their 60s and a woman in her 80s from Peoria County, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s from Sangamon County, and a man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s from Tazewell County.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Because of the timing of state data reporting, some individual county health departments may have previously reported information about deaths in their areas. 

In LaSalle County, 61 new cases were added Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 7,450. Four boys under the age of 13, one girl under 13, two teenage boys, three teenage girls, eight men in their 20s and nine men in their 30s were among the new cases reported.

As of Saturday, the IDPH is reporting a total of 848,904 cases, including 14,291 deaths. As of Saturday night, 5,073 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,080 patients were in the ICU and 612 patients were on ventilators.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Dec. 5 through Dec. 11 is 10.6%.

This story will be updated.

5 positive stories from Bloomington-Normal schools in 2020

5 positive stories from Bloomington-Normal schools in 2020

In 2020, local school districts were hit with many challenges in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's a quick look at five stories of local schools giving us a reason to smile even when it's hard.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Technology makes Christmas sparkle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News