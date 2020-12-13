Watch now: 3 McLean County deaths included in Illinois COVID-19 report

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported three more coronavirus-related deaths in McLean County on Sunday.
Another 7,216 new and probable cases of the coronavirus were also reported by state health officials, as well as another 115 COVID-related deaths statewide. The state said the individuals who died in McLean County were a man in his 80s and a man and woman in their 90s.
McLean County officials have not yet confirmed the three deaths. The county health department announced in October that it would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported by the department on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.
As of Friday, there had been 9,806 McLean County cases of the coronavirus since March and 69 deaths.
Statewide, the deaths also included a woman in her 70s from Edgar County, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 90s from LaSalle County, a woman and a man, each in their 90s from Logan County, a man in his 50s, two men in their 60s and a woman in her 80s from Peoria County, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s from Sangamon County, and a man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s from Tazewell County.
Because of the timing of state data reporting, some individual county health departments may have previously reported information about deaths in their areas.
In LaSalle County, 61 new cases were added Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 7,450. Four boys under the age of 13, one girl under 13, two teenage boys, three teenage girls, eight men in their 20s and nine men in their 30s were among the new cases reported.
As of Saturday, the IDPH is reporting a total of 848,904 cases, including 14,291 deaths. As of Saturday night, 5,073 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,080 patients were in the ICU and 612 patients were on ventilators.
This story will be updated.
