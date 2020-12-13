Watch now: 3 McLean County deaths included in Illinois COVID-19 report

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported three more coronavirus-related deaths in McLean County on Sunday.

Another 7,216 new and probable cases of the coronavirus were also reported by state health officials, as well as another 115 COVID-related deaths statewide. The state said the individuals who died in McLean County were a man in his 80s and a man and woman in their 90s.

McLean County officials have not yet confirmed the three deaths. The county health department announced in October that it would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported by the department on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.