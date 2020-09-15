Watch now: 37 more COVID cases in McLean County; 108 more people recover

BLOOMINGTON — Thirty-seven more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in McLean County as of Tuesday, while the county's positivity rate for the past week remained essentially the same.
In addition, 108 more people have recovered from the novel virus.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Tuesday that the 37 new cases mean that the county's positivity rate — the measurement of new cases as a percentage of tests for the week ending Monday — was 6.7%. The rate one day earlier was 6.6%, a decline after the positivity rate had consistently exceeded 8% for two weeks.
That 8% rate was one reason that the county has been on the Illinois Department of Public Health's warning list for the past two weeks.
The county's cumulative positivity rate, of the more than 61,800 tests conducted since March, was 4.8% on Tuesday.
The 37 new cases mean that 96 county residents have been diagnosed with the novel virus so far this week and 2,975 since March. Of those, 1,609 have recovered.
In addition, 1,341 people are in isolation, 71 fewer than Monday.
Seven people were hospitalized with COVID on Tuesday, including two in intensive care units. Both of those figures are unchanged from Monday.
In addition, 18 McLean County residents have died of COVID. The most recent death was reported Thursday.
Illinois State University
ISU reported on Tuesday that, during the previous seven days, 67 students had tested positive on campus for COVID-19 of 1,078 students tested, for a positivity rate of 6.2%. That continues a decline that began earlier this week after double-digit rates were reported in the previous two weeks.
Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, 1,385 students have tested positive of 7,685 students tested, ISU reported. That's a positivity rate of 18%, consistent with the rate the day before but lower than the 20% rate reported last week.
But McKnight has said that any possible COVID cases resulting from ISU students gathering a week ago to see YouTube personalities the NELK Boys, as well as from Labor Day gatherings, may not appear for up to 14 days after exposure.
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health and includes results from tests performed at multiple locations.
Testing
There were 629 people tested Monday at the McLean County Fairgrounds site operated by Reditus Laboratories, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency. That site, open to anyone who can perform the nasal self-swab test, operates 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
EMA encouraged anyone who participated in a Labor Day weekend get-together to be tested for COVID because it takes several days for the virus to incubate to levels that can be detected by a test.
Among other COVID-19 testing sites, state health officials announced this week that two mobile testing sites have opened in Bloomington-Normal.
A site outside at the ISU Alumni Center, 1101 N. Main St., Normal, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday. A site outside Ferrero USA, 2502 Beich Road, Bloomington, which opened 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, will remain in operation 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
Central Illinois
Elsewhere in Central Illinois, Logan County Health Department reported 12 new COVID cases on Tuesday, bringing that county's total to 401. Of the 401, 326 have recovered.
LaSalle County Health Department reported ten new cases, increasing that county's total to 1,522. Of the 1,522 people, 945 have recovered.
Statewide, IDPH reported 1,466 new COVID cases on Tuesday, including 20 deaths. The deaths included a Peoria County woman in her 60s, a Peoria County woman in her 70s, a Peoria County man in his 90s, a Macon County man in his 80s and a Christian County man in his 90s.
That brought the state's COVID totals to 264,210 cases and 8,332 deaths, IDPH reported.
The statewide positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of total tests for the seven days ending Monday was 3.6%, IDPH said. As of Monday night, 1,584 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 373 of them in ICU.
