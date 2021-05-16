Watch now: 3rd Sunday Market returns for first time during pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He sold a variety of animals made of wooden sticks. The largest displayed was about a 6-foot-long shark.

Kingery comes to the market about once or twice every year since he began making rustic art and twig furniture in 1995. This is his first year selling the animal art, so he wanted to test the market because he enjoys making the animals more than the furniture.

Debbie Cox, of Walshville, sold willow furniture. She and her husband have been selling at the 3rd Sunday Market “off and on” for about 25 years.

Cox and Kingery said it takes them a few hours or up to a couple of days to assemble a product, depending on the project.

“You gather up the willow from swampy areas like creeks and rivers, and low places,” Cox said. “Then you trim all the little branches off it and then you have to use it within a certain length of time, really quickly, because it dries out.”

Using it quickly is key, as it allows the wood to bend and generate different shapes.

Dan and Gina Rubner, of Cameron, sold handmade jewelry and accessories derived from silverware. One item was a wind chime made from spoons and forks redesigned as sea animals.