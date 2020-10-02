Watch now: $4.8 million project expands BroMenn mental health, addiction treatment services

NORMAL — Residents of McLean County and beyond experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis are more likely to receive inpatient care in Normal with a $4.8 million relocation and expansion of behavioral health services at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
The expansion — nearly twice the size of the existing space — comes at a good time, with demand for mental health and addictions recovery services increasing, partly because of isolation brought on by COVID-19, said Chrissy Jennings, nurse manager for BroMenn's behavioral health services. Those include the adult mental health and addictions recovery units.
Renovation of 13,000 square feet within the hospital for the relocated and larger mental health and addictions recovery units began a year ago, before the pandemic.
"But COVID has increased the demand for both service lines (mental health and addiction recovery)," Jennings said following a tour of both units on Thursday.
"I think it's isolation," said Theresa Prosser, BroMenn director of medical surgical services.
Feelings of isolation may have been heightened for some people because COVID-19 meant they couldn't lean as much on family and friends for support. At the same time, some in-person outpatient services have been limited for health and safety reasons. The combination of those factors may have minimized coping mechanisms and increased anxiety for some people with mental illness and substance abuse, Prosser and Jennings said.
But demand for mental health and addiction recovery services was increasing before COVID. The expansion is an effort to keep more people in the community when they need inpatient services, Jennings said.
"It's heartbreaking when we need to send patients for treatment an hour away," Jennings said.
"We want to address community needs," said Wendi Ashford, behavioral health coordinator for the mental health and addictions recovery units.
Trisha Malott, McLean County behavioral health coordinating council supervisor, said expansion of services at BroMenn is "a positive thing" for McLean County.
"In recent months, behavioral health needs have become more acute with a higher needs for hospitalizations," Malott said. Sometimes, there haven't been enough inpatient beds locally.
"This allows people to remain in their community, in a hospital they're familiar with," Malott said.
'Less institutional'
The adult mental health and addictions recovery units are moving from the oldest part of the BroMenn building, 1304 Franklin Ave., to a more recent addition. The mental health unit is expanding from 13 to 19 beds while the addictions unit is growing from five to nine beds.
The mental health unit opens at its new location on Tuesday. The addiction recovery unit moves on Oct. 13.
The mental health unit, with care overseen by psychiatrist Dr. Girishkumar Dhorajia, provides care for patients having suicidal thoughts or worsening of their depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia or anxiety to the point that it impairs their functioning.
The additions recovery unit treats patients needing assistance with detoxification because their substance abuse impairs their daily functioning.
Both units have been designed to promote quality care, to facilitate interaction among patients and staff and to be aesthetically pleasing, Prosser said. Walls have been painted using calming colors and artwork is on the walls.
"There is a less institutional feeling," Prosser said. "It's promotes wellness."
"The environment is meant to alleviate a lot of fears that people have coming into a mental health unit," Ashford said.
For example, the patient lounge in the mental health unit not only is adjacent to the nurses' station to aid communication but is large and colorful to encourage patients to socialize with each other.
"This helps with the recovery process," Ashford said. "Isolation won't help." Patients also learn coping skills and about resources from their peers.
The unit also includes a group therapy room and a classroom.
Specialty care
Throughout the mental health unit, steps were taken to reduce the risk of self-harm, including lightweight bathroom doors that provide privacy but are closed with magnetic strips and lightweight artwork that is easily removed from walls.
In the addictions recovery unit, patients are allowed to control the temperature in their room because, during detox, peoples' body temperature changes frequently, Ashford said.
"It allows patients some control," Jennings said. "Control is a big part of recovery."
The same staff will be providing care in the relocated units. Forty people work in behavioral health, with 1,450 employees at the hospital overall. Future staffing will be based on patient numbers.
The focus will remain on treating patients and teaching them skills to help them continue their recovery after discharge from the hospital.
"We want to provide that specialty care to treat these diseases like heart failure and cancer," Prosser said.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
