Watch now: 4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Four more McLean County residents have died with COVID-19, including a male in his 90s associated with a long-term care facility as well as a female in her 80s, a male in his 70s, and male in his 80s who are not associated with long-term care facilities. There have been 69 COVD-related deaths reported in McLean County.

As of Friday, nearly 10,000 McLean County residents have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since March. McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight reported an additional 133 probable or confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 9,806 since the first case was confirmed March 18.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate fell to 8.7%, down .4% from Thursday. It was the first time the positivity rate had fallen below 9% since Nov. 27.