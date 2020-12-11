 Skip to main content
Watch now: 4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in McLean County
Watch now: 4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in McLean County

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Four more McLean County residents have died with COVID-19, including a male in his 90s associated with a long-term care facility as well as a female in her 80s, a male in his 70s, and male in his 80s who are not associated with long-term care facilities. There have been 69 COVD-related deaths reported in McLean County.

Three other deaths were reported Thursday.

As of Friday, nearly 10,000 McLean County residents have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since March. McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight reported an additional 133 probable or confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 9,806 since the first case was confirmed March 18.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate fell to 8.7%, down .4% from Thursday. It was the first time the positivity rate had fallen below 9% since Nov. 27.

Fifteen McLean County residents remain hospitalized due to COVID. McKnight reports that 73% of ICU beds are in use and 89% of total beds in use as of Friday.

Of the 732 new cases of COVID reported since last Friday, 142 are residents in their 20s and 103 are youth between the ages of one and 17. Also, 114 people in their 50s, and 99 residents in their 30s.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

