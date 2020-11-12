Watch now: 421 more McLean County residents with COVID; positivity rate increasing

The county's cumulative positivity rate, of 113,900 tests of county residents since March, was 5.4%, McKnight said, compared with 5.1% on Tuesday.

McKnight recommended that anyone who tests positive for COVID should begin isolating at home even if they haven't heard yet from the health department. People should remain in isolation for 10 days since their symptoms first appeared and should be fever free without the use of fever-reducing medicine for 24 hours.

Anyone who has been within six feet of a person who has tested positive for COVID for at least 15 minutes should quarantine at home for 14 days, McKnight said.

She asked people to wash their hands, stay six feet away from others outside their household and wear face coverings in public.

Dr. Aaron Rossi, CEO of Reditus Laboratories, which is doing the COVID testing at the McLean County Fairgrounds, told The Pantagraph on Wednesday night that 1,081 people were tested at the fairgrounds testing site on Wednesday.

That testing site, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except some holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.

This story will be updated.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

