Watch now: 421 more McLean County residents with COVID; positivity rate increasing

BLOOMINGTON — The number of McLean County residents with COVID-19 increased by 421 on Thursday and the county's seven-day COVID positivity rate increased to 10.9%.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported on Thursday COVID numbers for Wednesday and Thursday. No numbers were reported on Wednesday because of Veterans Day.
"We continue to see an increase in new cases and our positivity rate," McKnight said. She said the county health department and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) recommended that people stay home as much as possible, leaving only for necessary activities, such as work that must be performed outside the home, COVID testing, going to the pharmacy and buying groceries.
McKnight also reported the county's 42nd COVID-related death — a man in his 70s who was not associated with any long-term care facility. That death was reported by IDPH and The Pantagraph on Wednesday.
The number of new cases increases the county's total number of COVID cases since March to 6,096, McKnight reported.
Following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, IDPH and county health departments are now reporting confirmed and probable COVID cases combined. McLean County Health Department previously just reported confirmed cases but began including probable cases in its case count on Monday.
A confirmed case is verified by lab testing. A probable case meets clinical criteria, meaning the person has COVID symptoms. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be counted once.
Of the 6,096, in addition to the 42 residents who have died, eight are hospitalized, with none in intensive care because of COVID, McKnight said.
"It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for treatment and care," McKnight said. "Our local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside our county."
McKnight reported that 1,308 people are isolating at home. The total also includes 4,738 people who have recovered.
McLean County's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of county residents tested who have tested positive for the virus in the previous week, was 10.9%, McKnight said. That compares with 9.2% when numbers were previously reported on Tuesday.
The county's cumulative positivity rate, of 113,900 tests of county residents since March, was 5.4%, McKnight said, compared with 5.1% on Tuesday.
McKnight recommended that anyone who tests positive for COVID should begin isolating at home even if they haven't heard yet from the health department. People should remain in isolation for 10 days since their symptoms first appeared and should be fever free without the use of fever-reducing medicine for 24 hours.
Anyone who has been within six feet of a person who has tested positive for COVID for at least 15 minutes should quarantine at home for 14 days, McKnight said.
She asked people to wash their hands, stay six feet away from others outside their household and wear face coverings in public.
Dr. Aaron Rossi, CEO of Reditus Laboratories, which is doing the COVID testing at the McLean County Fairgrounds, told The Pantagraph on Wednesday night that 1,081 people were tested at the fairgrounds testing site on Wednesday.
That testing site, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except some holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
