Watch now: 5 Central Illinoisans among 27 new COVID deaths

SPRINGFIELD — Five people from Central Illinois were among 27 COVID-19 deaths reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday.
They were:
- A LaSalle County woman in her 60s and a LaSalle County woman in her 90s.
- A Ford County man in his 70s.
- A Christian County woman in her 90s.
- A Montgomery County man in his 90s.
Illinois Department of Public Health also reported on Wednesday 2,128 new COVID cases statewide. The latest numbers mean that 238,643 Illinoisans have had confirmed COVID cases this year and 8,091 have died.
The statewide positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending Tuesday was 4.5%.
As of Tuesday night, 1,596 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 347 of them in intensive care units.
"We are reporting a slowdown in data processing within IDPH systems that has affected our reporting of tests this week due to the large volume of testing occurring in Illinois," IDPH said in a statement.
Resources are being deployed to improve the data systems "and we anticipate improvement in data processing as the week proceeds," IPDH said. "Although the slowdown has delayed the reporting of some additional aggregate numbers, this has not affected the reporting of positive or negative results to individuals in any way."
