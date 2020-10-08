Watch now: 6 more COVID-19 deaths in Central Illinois

At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 570 people were tested on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Thursday. That testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.

"McLean County has seen a slight decrease in testing," McKnight said. "Testing is an important piece of the toolkit to address COVID. Testing helps to identify and isolate those infected with COVID and allows public health partners to be able to quickly notify and quarantine close contacts and prevent further spread of the virus."

"Testing is recommended for people who have symptoms of COVID-19; people who have had close contact (within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes) with someone with confirmed COVID-19; and people who have been asked or referred to get testing by their health care provider, local or state health department," McKnight said.

310,700 state cases