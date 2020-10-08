Watch now: 6 more COVID-19 deaths in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County man, three Tazewell County residents and individuals from Livingston and Logan counties are the latest Central Illinois victims of COVID-19.
"We are saddened to report that the McLean County Health Department has been notified of the (county's) 24th COVID-related death, a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions," health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Thursday.
The man was associated with a long-term care facility, she said. McKnight did not identify the facility.
Also Thursday:
Even in the world of COVID-19, the McLean County Board Finance Committee got "a welcome surprise" on Wednesday evening when the county treasurer reported that sales tax revenue increased in September compared with a year earlier.
- Tazewell County reported three additional COVID deaths. All were residents of long-term care facilities experiencing outbreaks in Pekin. They were a man in his 70s who lived at Timber Creek and a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s who lived at Villas of Hollybrook. Tazewell also had 31 new COVID cases, bringing its total to 2,019.
- In Livingston County, health department spokeswoman Erin Fogarty reported that county's ninth COVID fatality, a man in his 50s with co-morbidities, meaning more than one disease or condition. There also were nine new COVID cases, including three inmates of Pontiac Correctional Center, bringing that county's total to 481
- In Logan County, that health department reported that a person in their 80s, who had being hospitalized for COVID since Sept. 29, died at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. It the county's fifth COVID fatality. Logan also reported four new cases, bringing that county's total to 496.
- LaSalle County reported 31 new cases, bringing its total to 1,920.
In McLean County, McKnight reported 15 new COVID cases, meaning 90 more people have been diagnosed so far this week and 3,482 since March. Of the total, 11 are hospitalized, one fewer than on Wednesday, with two of the 11 in intensive care, McKnight said. Another 184 people are isolating at home, eight more than on Wednesday. The 3,263 people who have recovered is an increase of seven people from Wednesday.
McLean County's seven-day positivity rate, the percentage of county residents who have tested positive for the virus in the previous week, was 3.4% on Thursday, unchanged from the day before. The county's positivity rate of 78,600 tests conducted since March was 4.4%, also unchanged from the day before.
570 tested at fairgrounds
Illinois State University also Thursday continued a trend of fewer students testing positive. The university reported on Thursday that, during the previous week, of 1,354 student-tests on campus, seven came back positive, for a positivity rate of 0.5%.
Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, 11,358 tests have been conducted and 1,362 students have tested positive, for a positivity rate of 12%. ISU further reported that 1,349 students have recovered from the virus.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 570 people were tested on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Thursday. That testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.
"McLean County has seen a slight decrease in testing," McKnight said. "Testing is an important piece of the toolkit to address COVID. Testing helps to identify and isolate those infected with COVID and allows public health partners to be able to quickly notify and quarantine close contacts and prevent further spread of the virus."
"Testing is recommended for people who have symptoms of COVID-19; people who have had close contact (within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes) with someone with confirmed COVID-19; and people who have been asked or referred to get testing by their health care provider, local or state health department," McKnight said.
310,700 state cases
Because COVID is spread primarily through close contact with an infected person, who may not have symptoms, people are advised to reduce their risk by avoiding activities where social distancing can't be maintained, McKnight said. Washing hands often, maintaining 6 feet of distance between yourself and others who don't live in your household, wearing a mask that covers your mouth and nose when you are around others and cleaning frequently used surfaces helps to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, McKnight said.
State officials also Thursday reported that 3,059 cases have been newly confirmed across Illinois — the state’s highest new daily caseload since the pandemic initially peaked in May.
The median time for recovery is up to two weeks for those with mild cases and people with more severe cases can take up to six weeks to recover.
Illinois has seen an average of about 2,100 new cases per day over the last two weeks. That's nearly triple the state’s rate in early July, but still under the roughly 2,500 cases that were being added per day in early May.
The newly confirmed COVID0-19 cases bring the total number of known infections to 310,700 statewide since the pandemic began.
The state last topped 3,000 daily coronavirus cases on May 14, when infections were confirmed among 3,239 people.
While the Illinois Department for Public Health had reported more than 5,300 cases on Sept. 4, that figure was the result of a three-day data processing backlog.
The state agency also reported Thursday 32 more COVID-19 fatalities, raising Illinois' death toll to 8,910.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
