Watch now: 6 more COVID cases in McLean County; new total, 127; 93 have recovered

BLOOMINGTON — Six more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 127 the number of people from McLean County who have had confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since March 19.

McLean County Health Department announced the latest tally on Tuesday.

All six of the new cases are women: one in her 60s, one in her 40s, two in their 30s and two in their 20s, said Dion McNeal, the county communications specialist. All six are isolating at home.

Of the 127, five are hospitalized, 26 are isolated at home and 93 have recovered, according to the health department. The health department reported earlier this spring that three people had died as a result of COVID-19.

Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Monday — when the department reported no new COVID-positive test results — that "we anticipate seeing more cases."

The age range with the largest number of cases (27) are people in their 20s.