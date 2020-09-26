Watch now: 77 years later, fallen World War II Marine buried in Deer Creek

DEER CREEK — Lois Lauderback of Washington was only 7 years old when her brother, George “Bud” Reeser, a U.S. Marine, was killed in November 1942 during World War II.
“I don’t have a lot of memories of him, because I was so young, but he is a big part of our family,” she said.
Lauderback is the only living member of Reeser's immediate family. His parents and four siblings, Frances Patterson, Maxine Moreland, Jack Reeser and Cpl. Donald Reeser, preceded him in death. Donald was killed in the Korean War.
Seventy-seven years after his death, the remains of the George, or “Bud” as he was known around the area, were buried Saturday in the family cemetery plot at Mount Zion Cemetery near Deer Creek.
“He’s home at last, and that’s the main thing,” Lauderback said.
Reeser, 25, was among 1,000 Marines that landed on the island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of what is now the Republic of Kiribati in November 1943. He was part of Company A, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division. Killed in action, no recovered remains could be associated with him. In October 1949, a board of review declared him “non-recoverable.”
He was the oldest son of Tazewell County residents Levi and Esther Reeser and born in Goodfield on June 3, 1918. He grew up in Washington and worked as a farmhand and truck driver for a local garage before entering the Marine Corps, said the Rev. Bob DeBolt, pastor of the Washburn Christian Church.
“It is a great honor to do this,” said DeBolt, who eulogized Reeser during a funeral with full military rites Saturday morning. “He was a great American hero.”
Reeser enlisted in Chicago on Sept. 10, 1940, and was sent to San Diego for boot camp. He rose to the rank of sergeant but died on the island of Betio, Tarawa, as his battalion fought off a nighttime attack on Nov. 22, 1943. Small groups of Japanese infiltrators found a gap in the lines between Able and Baker Companies and broke into the Marine positions, fighting with bayonets, grenades, and rifle bullets.
It was likely during one of these encounters that Reeser was shot in the head and killed. His body lay on the field until the following morning, when it was collected by a burial party and carried to a long trench grave. Reeser and 30 other Marines would lie there, undisturbed and undiscovered, until early 2019.
“Bud is missed,” DeBolt said during the ceremony, attended by about 300 people, “but this is a very monumental moment where we can remember his sacrifice.”
About five years ago, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency — whose goal is to find the bodies of those listed as MIA or “non-recoverable” and return them to their families for burial — contacted Lauderback to get her DNA in order to identify Reeser.
“I’ve been waiting five long years for this day,” Lauderback said. “It’s overwhelming the number of people who came out and who have supported our family during the last couple of days.”
His body was officially identified in March.
“I didn’t know George, and I don’t know the family, but as a veteran, I wanted to be here,” said Rick Boggess of Peoria. “He gave his life for our country and if they are going to have a proper goodbye for him, then I should be here.”
