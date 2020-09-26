Watch now: 77 years later, fallen World War II Marine buried in Deer Creek

He was the oldest son of Tazewell County residents Levi and Esther Reeser and born in Goodfield on June 3, 1918. He grew up in Washington and worked as a farmhand and truck driver for a local garage before entering the Marine Corps, said the Rev. Bob DeBolt, pastor of the Washburn Christian Church.

“It is a great honor to do this,” said DeBolt, who eulogized Reeser during a funeral with full military rites Saturday morning. “He was a great American hero.”

Reeser enlisted in Chicago on Sept. 10, 1940, and was sent to San Diego for boot camp. He rose to the rank of sergeant but died on the island of Betio, Tarawa, as his battalion fought off a nighttime attack on Nov. 22, 1943. Small groups of Japanese infiltrators found a gap in the lines between Able and Baker Companies and broke into the Marine positions, fighting with bayonets, grenades, and rifle bullets.

It was likely during one of these encounters that Reeser was shot in the head and killed. His body lay on the field until the following morning, when it was collected by a burial party and carried to a long trench grave. Reeser and 30 other Marines would lie there, undisturbed and undiscovered, until early 2019.