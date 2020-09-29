Watch now: 8 more McLean County COVID cases but 14 more recover

BLOOMINGTON — Eight more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more are hospitalized but 14 more have recovered, the McLean County Health Department reported Tuesday.
Meanwhile, COVID numbers continued to edge up in several other Central Illinois counties, as Tazewell County reported 16 new cases, bringing its total to 1,806; LaSalle County reported 14 new cases, meaning it has had 1,748 cases since March; and Livingston County confirmed five new cases, bringing its total to 427.
McLean County's seven-day positivity rate, the percentage of COVID tests that have come back positive in the previous week, was 2.8%, compared with 2.6% on Monday and Sunday.
The county's positivity rate of the 72,500 tests conducted since March was 4.5%, compared with 4.6% on Monday, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said.
McLean County has reported 67 additional cases this week and 3,298 since March.
Of the total, 3,088 have recovered, an increase of 14 from Monday; 178 are in home isolation, eight fewer than on Monday; and nine are hospitalized, two more than on Monday, the health department reported. None of those hospitalized are in intensive care, McKnight said.
In addition, 23 McLean County residents have died of the virus. The most recent death was reported on Saturday.
The age group with the largest number of COVID cases in McLean County is people in their 20s, followed by 19-year-olds.
Illinois State University reported that, of 9,403 student COVID tests on campus since Aug. 17, 1,349 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 14.3%. The university also reported that 1,333 students have recovered from the virus, an increase of 11 from Monday.
The number of ISU students testing positive for the virus has been declining in the past two weeks, after numbers spiked in late August and early September following some students' return to campus.
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.
There were 630 people tested Monday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, according to the McLean County Emergency Management Agency.
The site 1106 Interstate Drive in Bloomington is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday 1,362 new COVID cases and 23 additional deaths, including a Peoria County woman in her 80s and a Moultrie County man in his 70s.
That brings the number of COVID cases statewide since March up to 291,001 and the number of deaths up to 8,637. The state's seven-day positivity rate was 3.6%.
McKnight on Monday advised people looking forward to fall celebrations to reduce the risk of spreading COVID by considering having those celebrations outdoors or limiting the number of indoor attendees while encouraging guests to wear masks and remain six feet apart.
