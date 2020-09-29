Watch now: 8 more McLean County COVID cases but 14 more recover

BLOOMINGTON — Eight more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more are hospitalized but 14 more have recovered, the McLean County Health Department reported Tuesday.

Meanwhile, COVID numbers continued to edge up in several other Central Illinois counties, as Tazewell County reported 16 new cases, bringing its total to 1,806; LaSalle County reported 14 new cases, meaning it has had 1,748 cases since March; and Livingston County confirmed five new cases, bringing its total to 427.

McLean County's seven-day positivity rate, the percentage of COVID tests that have come back positive in the previous week, was 2.8%, compared with 2.6% on Monday and Sunday.

The county's positivity rate of the 72,500 tests conducted since March was 4.5%, compared with 4.6% on Monday, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said.

McLean County has reported 67 additional cases this week and 3,298 since March.