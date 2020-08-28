Watch now: 80 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County include one infant, 48 in their 20s

“ISU is reporting their testing that they are doing on campus and they like are getting that data sooner than we do,” McKnight said. “We are looking at the entire county and reporting it by age range and we also add in what we receive from the providers’ offices and the fairgrounds. Ours are a total number and our numbers could be from several days.”

McKnight said interviews are being conducted to add more contact tracers to the department and because of some recent grants, about 25 contact tracers will be working before long.

“But we have over 500 active cases and that is a lot and each of those have between five and 10 close contacts that we have to contact,” she said. “We are definitely overwhelmed as most of the health departments across the nation are. We are all feeling that.”

Jan Lancaster, owner of The Bistro in downtown Bloomington, said one of their employees recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“We will plan on reopening next Wednesday for Happy Hour,” she wrote in a social media message. "During this time, we will continue to deep clean, as we do daily, and make our 'home' as safe as possible.”

