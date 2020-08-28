Watch now: 80 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County include one infant, 48 in their 20s

BLOOMINGTON — Residents of McLean County should start taking extra precautions immediately to avoid the county slipping into the state’s warning level for COVID-19, said county health administrator Jessica McKnight.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate jumped to 8.6%, the highest percentage to date and the third day in a row the level was above the 8% mark. Also, McKnight announced the confirmation of 80 new cases, which included an infant under 1-year-old and 48 cases of people in their 20s.
“The three days of the positivity rate over 8% does not automatically trigger the mitigation strategies from the governor,” McKnight said. “Those triggers are based off of the regional data, but the 8% positivity rate is still a factor for the county. The regional metrics are about a week behind so we will see where we currently are right now in the warnings given out to the counties next Friday.”
But the time has come for local residents to do even more to slow the spread of the coronavirus, she said.
“We put the information out there where we are right now so that our community can go ahead and look at what we can do to prevent us and even help our region, so as a region we would not fall into the state’s mitigation strategies,” she said.
McKnight stressed limiting exposure to large gatherings and wearing masks as ways to slow the spread of the novel virus.
As of Friday, 526 individuals were isolating at home and three remain hospitalized, McKnight said. There are 827 people that have been released from isolation and considered recovered. Sixteen have died from COVID-19.
McKnight reported that there was one new case of a youth between the ages of 10 and 17, five people in their 30s, three people in their 40s, four people in their 50s and three people in their 70s.
Record test numbers
On Thursday, 832 people were tested at the McLean County Fairgrounds testing site operated by Reditus Laboratories. That shattered the previous record of 729 from Aug. 11.
“It is somewhat expected with ISU being back in session, now, because some of the students are coming out there,” he said. “You have sports teams and I also think that employers are sending their employees out here by the masses. That was my experience on Thursday, because we saw a lot of that.”
The site, open daily, has averaged 653 people per day in the past week.
“At the beginning when the government was handling this site, it never did over 250, and now in August, we are doing 800-plus, so it is a little crazy,” he said.
Once tested, the individual is given a code, and an intake number. It generally takes a couple of days to get results.
“The results are coming in a lot quicker now and everyone gets a text or e-mail when their results are done and they can pull that stuff on their own,” he said.
Reditus also does the testing for ISU.
“We have the staff to do it and we are busy, but making it work,” he said.
Large gatherings continue to be the reason for the spike in numbers, especially in the college-age sector, she said.
On Friday, ISU announced an additional 102 cases were confirmed. Those numbers are included in the county’s total, but not necessarily on the same day.
“ISU is reporting their testing that they are doing on campus and they like are getting that data sooner than we do,” McKnight said. “We are looking at the entire county and reporting it by age range and we also add in what we receive from the providers’ offices and the fairgrounds. Ours are a total number and our numbers could be from several days.”
McKnight said interviews are being conducted to add more contact tracers to the department and because of some recent grants, about 25 contact tracers will be working before long.
“But we have over 500 active cases and that is a lot and each of those have between five and 10 close contacts that we have to contact,” she said. “We are definitely overwhelmed as most of the health departments across the nation are. We are all feeling that.”
Jan Lancaster, owner of The Bistro in downtown Bloomington, said one of their employees recently tested positive for COVID-19.
“We will plan on reopening next Wednesday for Happy Hour,” she wrote in a social media message. "During this time, we will continue to deep clean, as we do daily, and make our 'home' as safe as possible.”
Central Illinois
In Livingston County, three more cases were confirmed Friday.
The newly confirmed cases include a male under the age of 20, a male in his 20s, and a male in his 70s. All active cases are recovering in isolation. There have been 181 total confirmed cases in Livingston County.
In Ford County, three new cases were confirmed Friday. One of the cases is associated with an outbreak at a long-term care facility. Ford County has a total of 101 cases. Of those, 71 are confirmed cases and 30 are probable cases. Ninety-five of the previously reported cases have been released from isolation. Four cases remain active with no hospitalizations. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths.
In LaSalle County, 26 new cases were added Friday, including a boy under the age of 13 and two teenage girls. There have been 1,208 total cases in the county.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,149 new confirmed cases and 20 additional deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 21 to August 27 is 4.1 percent.
