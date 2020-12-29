Watch now: $822,000 Lutz Road renovation finishes

BLOOMINGTON — A long-awaited $822,000 upgraded section of Lutz Road to Morris Avenue is finished, increasing accessibility to southwest Bloomington.
"This project has been one long in the making, over a decade,” Public Works Director Kevin Kothe said in a statement. “It’s exciting to see this level of completion and the road now open to traffic.”
Lutz Road, an old rural township road annexed into Bloomington, was constructed with narrow lanes and shoulders without curbs and sidewalks.
The city of Bloomington originally estimated the project costing around $981,000, but awarded the project to Stark Excavating for about $159,000 less than projected.
The completed project includes 11-foot wide lanes and curbs and gutters along the north side of the street. Bloomington is planning to add sidewalk along the north side next spring.
Construction did not interfere with the existing tree line on the south side of Lutz Road, officials said.
Development of Trinity Lutheran School, Luther Oaks retirement community and Wittenberg Woods subdivision pushed the city to renovate Lutz Road. Officials expect the expansion to drive economic and neighborhood development in the area.
“This increased access to southwest Bloomington will be essential to any area growth while making life easier for current property owners,” says City Manager Tim Gleason. “Economic development is a key priority for the City, and the completion of the Lutz Road project makes projects that otherwise would’ve been impossible, not only possible but very appealing to potential developers.”
