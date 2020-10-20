Watch now: 9 more COVID deaths in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Nine more Central Illinoisans have died of COVID-19 as the virus claimed another life in McLean County, four more in Tazewell County and four more in Woodford County.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Tuesday that the county's 31st COVID-related death was a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions who lived in a long-term care facility.
In Woodford County, health department spokeswoman Andrea Ingwersen reported four additional deaths: a woman in her 80s, two women in their 90s and a man in his 90s. All four were residents of Heritage Health-El Paso and had co-morbidities, meaning they had more than one underlying health condition.
The four deaths mean that Woodford County has had 15 COVID-related fatalities, Ingwersen said. The county also reported five new COVID cases to bring its total to 565.
In Tazewell County, health department communications manager Sara Sparkman reported four additional deaths: a man in his 50s, a man in his 80s and two men in their 90s. While that health department doesn't report co-morbidities, Sparkman said that one of the men in his 90s had been a resident of Villas of Hollybrook in Pekin, which is experiencing a COVID outbreak.
Those deaths bring Tazewell County's number of COVID fatalities to 50, Sparkman said.
Tazewell County also reported 43 new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 2,467 confirmed cases since March.
In McLean County, McKnight also reported 23 new COVID cases, meaning 99 additional cases have been reported so far this week and 3,881 since March 19.
Fifteen McLean County residents were hospitalized with COVID on Tuesday, one more than on Monday, although none of them were in intensive care.
But 51 additional people have recovered. McKnight reported that 3,571 county residents have been released from isolation since the virus hit McLean County in March. That compares with 3,520 on Monday.
Remaining in home isolation were 264 people, 30 fewer than on Monday.
McLean County's seven-day COVID positivity rate, the percent of tests of county residents that have come back positive in the previous week, was 3.2%, compared with 3.7% on Monday. Of more than 90,000 tests of county residents since March, 4.3% have come back positive, unchanged from Monday.
While the age group with the highest number of COVID cases in McLean County remained people in their 20s, Illinois State University student COVID numbers continued to decline after peaking in early September.
Support Local Journalism
ISU reported on Tuesday that, in the past seven days, there have been 1,197 student-tests on campus and 24 have come back positive, for a positivity rate of 2%, compared with 2.2% on Monday.
Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, of 13,203 student-tests, 1,404 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 10.6%, unchanged from Monday.
ISU also reported that 1,347 students have recovered from the virus.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 655 people were tested on Monday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Tuesday. That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.
Elsewhere in Central Illinois, LaSalle County Health Department reported 22 new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 2,212 cases.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 3,714 new COVID cases on Tuesday and 41 additional deaths. Since March, 350,875 Illinoisans have been sickened by the virus and 9,277 have died.
The statewide COVID positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the past week was 5.5%, compared with 5.4% the day before. As of Monday night, 2,261 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 489 of them in intensive care and 195 on ventilators.
"As we look forward to enjoying fall and winter holiday celebrations, it is important to remember that gatherings of families and friends, crowded parties, and travel may put people at increased risk for COVID-19," McKnight said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned on Monday that the virus' new wave may be here as COVID "cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths are rising statewide."
McKnight asked people to assess COVID levels in communities where they are planning celebrations to determine whether to postpone, cancel or limit the number of attendees.
"Celebrating virtually or with members of your own household poses the lowest risk," she said.
Don't participate in an in-person festivity if anyone in your household has been diagnosed with COVID, has symptoms, may have been exposed to others with the virus or is at increased risk of severe illness from COVID, she said.
If you develop symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath or if you test positive, contact the host and others who attended as well as your health care provider. McKnight advised that everyone in public wear a mask, use hand sanitizer and keep at least six feet away from other people outside their household.
This story will be updated.
COVID: Data for Wednesday
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.