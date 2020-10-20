Watch now: 9 more COVID deaths in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Nine more Central Illinoisans have died of COVID-19 as the virus claimed another life in McLean County, four more in Tazewell County and four more in Woodford County.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Tuesday that the county's 31st COVID-related death was a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions who lived in a long-term care facility.

In Woodford County, health department spokeswoman Andrea Ingwersen reported four additional deaths: a woman in her 80s, two women in their 90s and a man in his 90s. All four were residents of Heritage Health-El Paso and had co-morbidities, meaning they had more than one underlying health condition.

The four deaths mean that Woodford County has had 15 COVID-related fatalities, Ingwersen said. The county also reported five new COVID cases to bring its total to 565.