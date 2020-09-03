Watch now: 99 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County

The county also reported 15 new cases, bringing its total cases to 1,311. Of those, 749 people are considered recovered.

Health officials also reported the death of a Tazewell County woman in her 80s who was not a resident of a long-term care facility. The county has had 1,150 confirmed cases of the disease and 11 related deaths.

Livingston County said Thursday that four more residents had tested positive, bringing its total positive tests to 224. One of the new patients, a woman in her 60s, is hospitalized. The others — a man in his 20s, woman in her 30s and woman in her 60s — are in isolation.

Statewide, laboratories reported processing 40,795 tests over the previous 24-hour period, which made for a single-day test positivity rate of 3.3%. That helped lower the seven-day rolling average positivity rate by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.4%. Health officials noted, however, that they are still experiencing delays in processing data for daily public reports due to the large volume of tests being conducted.