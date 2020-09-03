 Skip to main content
Watch now: 99 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County
Watch now: 99 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County

082220-blm-loc-1virusupdate

Gracyn Paul, left, a technician with Reditus Laboratories, uses a nasal swab to obtain a sample while testing Guido Calcagno, an Illinois State University senior from Lemont studying nursing, for COVID-19 at a testing site on the quad on Aug 21. Calcagno said he feels it is his responsibility to wear a mask and be tested frequently as part of efforts to control the spread of the virus on campus.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 2,095 cases. 

Other Central Illinois counties also continued to report increases, and LaSalle and Tazewell both reported additional deaths. Statewide, public health officials reported 1,360 new confirmed cases of the disease and 25 additional virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 240,003 known cases and 8,115 deaths.

The recovery rate for those 42 days removed from a positive diagnosis is 95%, according to Illinois Department of Public Health. 

In McLean County, eight people were hospitalized — one fewer than Wednesday — with three of those in intensive care. There are 911 people in home isolation, and 1,160 people are considered recovered. The county has had 16 coronavirus-related deaths. 

The county's cumulative positivity rate, based on more than 49,100 tests conducted, is 4.3%. Its rolling seven-day positivity rate through Wednesday is 10.5%. 

Illinois State University reported Thursday that there were 68 positive results from a total of 588 on-campus tests the previous day. In the past seven days, the university has had 768 positive results of 3,639 tests performed — a seven-day positivity rate of 21.1%.

While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.

There were 734 people tested Wednesday at the McLean County Fairgrounds community testing site operated by Reditus, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency. 

"COVID-19 spreads mainly through close contact with an infected person. An individual can spread the virus even when they do not have symptoms or appear sick," said Jessica McKnight, the county's health department administrator. "Any interaction with someone outside of your household could be a risk for infection. To lower your risk of infection avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation, crowded spaces with many people nearby, and close-contact settings."

Central Illinois 

The LaSalle County Health Department reported the COVID-related death of a man in his 80s. The county has had 51 deaths related to coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The county also reported 15 new cases, bringing its total cases to 1,311. Of those, 749 people are considered recovered. 

Health officials also reported the death of a Tazewell County woman in her 80s who was not a resident of a long-term care facility. The county has had 1,150 confirmed cases of the disease and 11 related deaths. 

Livingston County said Thursday that four more residents had tested positive, bringing its total positive tests to 224. One of the new patients, a woman in her 60s, is hospitalized. The others — a man in his 20s, woman in her 30s and woman in her 60s — are in isolation. 

Statewide, laboratories reported processing 40,795 tests over the previous 24-hour period, which made for a single-day test positivity rate of 3.3%. That helped lower the seven-day rolling average positivity rate by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.4%. Health officials noted, however, that they are still experiencing delays in processing data for daily public reports due to the large volume of tests being conducted.

“All available resources are being deployed to improve our data systems throughput and we anticipate improvement in data processing as the week proceeds,” the department said in a news release. “Although the slowdown has delayed the reporting of some additional aggregate numbers, this has not affected the reporting of positive or negative results to individuals in any way.”

As of Wednesday night, 1,620 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 360 patients were in intensive care units and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. All of the numbers remained slightly above their pandemic lows.

Capitol News Illinois contributed to this story. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

