Watch now: A largely online vaccine sign-up process leaves some seniors frustrated. Here's how some adults are helping.

“The thing is you have to be willing — our links don’t come until Friday at 4:30 p.m. — you have to be armed and ready to go online and try and quickly get information in there,” Lehmann said. “These volunteers may be quickly overwhelmed because they have 10 names and they have no luck, or only get one or two names. It’s a little bit more of a commitment than people think.”

Bennett said the effort is just getting started.

In the coming weeks, they expect to finalize a database of volunteers and seniors who need help, and hopefully bump up the number of people they sign up each week.

“The ones that have had success getting people (appointments) are just thrilled to death that they've been able to help whoever was assigned to them for that week,” she said.

McLean County’s population significantly outnumbers that of Douglas County, which could make sorting out the logistics of a volunteer program like Douglas’ challenging.

While not specifying what was upcoming, MCHD said in its statement that the department “is in the process of setting up the necessary logistics to safely and equitably distribute the vaccine in more community centers across McLean County.”