Watch now: A largely online vaccine sign-up process leaves some seniors frustrated. Here's how some adults are helping.

BLOOMINGTON — A “matter of milliseconds.”
That’s how Carol Kalmes, 74, describes the process of snagging an appointment for the COVID vaccine online.
It’s something Kalmes, a retired teacher, learned through trial and error — a learning process she feels lucky to have navigated, given that not every adult 65 years and older is as comfortable or as quick with technology as she is.
She first tried signing up via the McLean County Health Department, then decided to consider a retail pharmacy instead. Using her smartphone, Kalmes prepared information for Hy-Vee’s signup process before midnight, when the calendar would show openings.
After successfully landing appointments for herself and her husband, Kalmes helped sign up friends several years older than her — a demographic that's among the most at risk for COVID-19 complications and one that she and others told The Pantagraph is at risk of being left behind in a largely online-based system.
Kalmes said she doesn't believe "it’s such a bad thing to be doing" when she uses her knowledge to sign up other seniors, but added that at times, she feels "a little guilty."
"But then I think, ‘Well, who’s advocating for that age group? Who’s taking care of them and making sure they get an equal opportunity to get these vaccines?’”
That was also Barb Whiteman’s thought, which prompted her, too, to look into helping seniors sign up for the vaccine.
“They’re just, I don’t want to say scared, but a lot of them can’t navigate the computer … or are afraid to put information out on the internet,” Whiteman said.
As the founder of Living Well United, a senior center in Le Roy, Whiteman is in a position of trust, which is how she ended up signing 16 people up for vaccine appointments.
The sign-up process for MCHD requires fewer personal details than the process for retail pharmacies, so the people Whiteman signed up were “fine giving me what was required.”
The people Whiteman signed up were taken to Grossinger Motors Arena on their appointment day, the inaugural trip of a van donated to the senior center by State Farm in January. It's led to her phone "blowing up, which is great."
“People are calling me now because of what we did,” Whiteman said. “I don’t feel like it’s hard to get the word out — it’s hard to get slots. I am literally praying for open slots.”
Whiteman said she contacted MCHD to see if there was interest in formalizing some sort of program program that would give volunteers the work that people like Whiteman and Kalmes have done for the seniors they know.
So far, she said, she hasn’t heard back, but she knows workers there "are swamped."
MCHD told The Pantagraph in a statement that area “social service agencies ... have expressed an interest in offering in-person volunteers to assist seniors within their diverse groups as well.”
In Douglas County, south of Champaign, a partnership between the Health Department and a band of volunteers is approaching its second week of getting seniors signed up for clinics there.
The online sign-up process had prompted “an extreme amount of frustration” among the 20,000-plus population, especially among “a lot of the elderly” who “don’t have computer access or the system that we’re asking for,” DCHD Community Liaison Colleen Lehmann said.
Tammy Bennett, an environmental manager at Cabot Corp. and regular county volunteer, approached the health department, who agreed to the idea.
“We just kind of cobbled together an effort so that we could help anyone in need,” Lehmann said. “It’s still kind of a work in progress.”
Lehmann said about 10 volunteers take the names of adults 65 years and older who have “no one else in their life to help them” sign up for the vaccine. Like everyone else, they wait at a predetermined time for appointment slots to open on DCPHD’s website, and then rush to get a booking.
“The thing is you have to be willing — our links don’t come until Friday at 4:30 p.m. — you have to be armed and ready to go online and try and quickly get information in there,” Lehmann said. “These volunteers may be quickly overwhelmed because they have 10 names and they have no luck, or only get one or two names. It’s a little bit more of a commitment than people think.”
Bennett said the effort is just getting started.
In the coming weeks, they expect to finalize a database of volunteers and seniors who need help, and hopefully bump up the number of people they sign up each week.
“The ones that have had success getting people (appointments) are just thrilled to death that they've been able to help whoever was assigned to them for that week,” she said.
McLean County’s population significantly outnumbers that of Douglas County, which could make sorting out the logistics of a volunteer program like Douglas’ challenging.
While not specifying what was upcoming, MCHD said in its statement that the department “is in the process of setting up the necessary logistics to safely and equitably distribute the vaccine in more community centers across McLean County.”
MCHD also said it encourages those with limited technology to call the COVID-19 hotline (309-888-5600), whose six-person staff "answered 1,400 calls in the last 48 hours alone."
In the meantime, children, caregivers, friends and people like Kalmes and Whiteman will continue to serve as intermediaries between the seniors who need help and a largely-online vaccination system.
It's an act that signals something beyond medicine, Whiteman said.