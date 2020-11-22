Watch now: A Thanksgiving to remember for residents of the Illinois Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Children’s School

By 1899, the population of the home was expanded to include indigent children whose fathers had served in the Army or Navy of the United States during any war. As the home continued to grow, separate cottages for boys and girls began to be constructed in the early 20th century. Cottage residents were separated by age and gender, with boys living on the northwest side of the property and girls living on the southeast side of the property. The cottages were typically named as a tribute to a variety of war heroes, notable women and men, and towns and battles from faraway places (such as Oglesby and Lincoln cottages for girls, and Wilson and Cantigny for boys). In 1931, the Children’s Village cottages were built on the south end of the grounds to house younger children. These original eight cottages are now known as Normandy Village on the former ISSCS campus north of Pine Street and east of Beech Street.