Watch now: After protests and unrest, Bloomington-Normal residents talk about healing, what comes next

For local changes, please be sure to follow Black Lives Matter Blono on Facebook. Our local BLM chapter will be announcing a progressive policy platform of needed changes on June 19. If you are a progressive who wants to be engaged in this and other movements, please join Progressive Voices of Central IL on Facebook. Finally, join your local DSA chapter so we can help you engage with your local government.

So where do we go from here? It’s time to roll up our sleeves and begin the real work. We must now fight for specific progressive policy changes that will protect the public, but especially those most vulnerable in our community — the poor, people of color, those with mental health issues, etc. Marching alone is not enough. The real work must now begin.

Cinnamon Porter, Bloomington

Member, Black Lives Matter Blono Leadership Table

When we say Black Lives Matter, we are saying that black lives are worthy, valued and loved. We are continuing the fight for freedom, liberation and peace that our ancestors started. This fight is not a new one. We will continue until we can live in a world that we can only imagine right now.