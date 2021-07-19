Watch now: Amtrak returns to Bloomington-Normal after COVID slowdown

NORMAL — Amtrak is back.

That was the message officials from the Illinois Department of Transportation, town of Normal and Amtrak had as they and around 30 travelers welcomed the arrival of the Texas Eagle at Uptown Station Monday afternoon.

The throng of passengers signaled a change from last year, as the train service started operating with a reduced schedule in October due to COVID-19.

As of Monday, all 10 Amtrak trains that stop in the Bloomington-Normal area are all back in service.

"This is certainly the year of Amtrak," said Normal Mayor Chris Koos, who also serves on the Amtrak board. "Coming out of the COVID-19 crisis, we're seeing tremendous demands on our transportation system. We've all read about what is happening with the airlines, but Amtrak is here."

Spokesman Marc Magliari said Amtrak had seen a 95% drop in riders compared to the 2019 year; prior to Monday's restored services, that percentage had creeped back up levels about 60% of that year's ridership.

"Whether we're going to get to 100% this year or next year is anyone's guess," he said.

He added that whether or not a resurgence of COVID in the form of the Delta variant affects sales or ridership as the year progresses also remains to be seen.

"We are optimistic," he said, adding that the service had offered vaccine clinics, as well as financial incentives to employees who chose to get vaccinated.

IDOT spokesman Scott Speegle said riders are required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, and those with concerns can preview online how full a particular train is prior to buying tickets.

Magliari also noted the return of all trains to the area would allow for more chances to socially distance, since riders can be split among more cars.

As for the timing, Speegle noted, it just seemed opportune.

"This timing, before a college university is reopened for the fall term, before the football games, before the state fair — the DuQuoin State Fair and the State Fair — this seemed like just the right time to do it," he said.

The fully restored services that stop at Uptown Station include:

Lincoln Service, between Chicago and St. Louis, with intermediate stops, including Normal and Springfield

Trains 301 and 305 departing from Chicago

Trains 302 and 304 departing from St. Louis

Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr, between Chicago and Quincy, with intermediate stops, including Macomb and Galesburg

Trains 381 departing from Chicago and 382 departing from Quincy

Illini/Saluki, between Chicago and Carbondale, with intermediate stops, including Champaign

Trains 391 departing from Chicago and 392 departing from Carbondale

Amtrak funding has been part of the ongoing discussions in Washington about infrastructure funding, and the agency recently announced plans to spend $7.3 billion on 83 modern trains.

