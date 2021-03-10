Watch now: Amtrak to restart long-distance rail service through Normal, Pontiac

NORMAL — The Texas Eagle, which serves Normal and Pontiac, is one of 12 long-distance Amtrak lines being restored to pre-COVID daily service levels. Funding is coming through the federal coronavirus relief package.

"Due to COVID relief funding, Amtrak will sustain and restore operations and recall the more than 1,200 furloughed employees through the remainder of FY21 and into FY22," Amtrak said.

The funding is pending President Joe Biden's signature on the legislation, Amtrak said.

“Offering daily long distance service represents a vital step in our road to recovery,” said Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn in a statement. “Recognizing the immense value of our employees, we’d like to thank Congress for enabling service restoration and helping us recall furloughed employees.”

The Texas Eagle, which runs from Union Station in Chicago to Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, will restart May 24.