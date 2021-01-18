Watch now: Architecture, history provide backdrop for walk in Bloomington neighborhood

BLOOMINGTON — Residents in the Dimmitt’s Grove neighborhood are proud of their old homes and history — so proud that they have posted informational signs in front of more than two dozen homes and developed a walking tour.
This is a neighborhood that traces its roots back to some of the earliest residents of “Blooming Grove,” later known as Bloomington. It is a neighborhood with links to three former presidents: Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant and Barack Obama.
Getting out and exploring nature is important, but so is getting out and exploring the history around you, whether it’s in Dimmitt’s Grove or one of Bloomington-Normal’s other historic areas.
You can download a map and information about the self-guided walking tour by searching "Dimmitt's Grove" at visitbn.org.
The Dimmitt’s Grove neighborhood is roughly southeast of downtown, bordered by Washington Street on the north, Oakland Avenue on the south, Gridley Street on the west and Clinton Street on the east.
“We’re proud of our history in each building. We’re proud of the architecture. It’s enjoyable for somebody walking to stop and read the signs,” said Brad Williams, president of the Dimmitt’s Grove Neighborhood Association.
“We finally decided to do the sign project as we researched economical alternatives to the bronze plaques that you see sometimes which were in the neighborhood of $700 or $800, and that’s without a post,” he said.
The homeowners and the association split the cost of the 18-by-24-inch aluminum signs, paying $100 each. The signs include information such as the builder/architect, date of construction, architectural style, residents and their accomplishments.
They started with 12 signs in 2018. Now they are up to 27. Most are concentrated on Grove Street, but they can be seen throughout the neighborhood. The 400-700 block of East Grove Street is a National Register of Historic Places District.
The presidential connections are one thing that makes Dimmitt’s Grove special. Like many parts of Bloomington-Normal, it can lay claim to Lincoln visiting many of these homes before he became president. But he is not the only one who visited as a future president.
When Obama was running for U.S. Senate, he attended a fundraising event at 409 E. Grove St.
The house next door at 407 E. Grove St. hosted a reception attended by Grant in 1881 as part of a soldiers’ reunion when Judge Lawrence Weldon lived there. Weldon once traveled the 8th Judicial Circuit with Lincoln.
The architecture as well as the history is a big part of the neighborhood’s draw.
Many of the houses have been preserved and restored, some repainted to match their earlier color schemes.
Look closely to see how many architectural elements you can find, including round windows, pinnacles, turrets, leaded glass, eyelid windows, Romanesque arches and Doric columns.
Williams, who has lived in the neighborhood since 1979, said he loves the diversity of architectural styles and the diversity of residents.
“Once I moved here, I never really wanted to leave,” he said. “We have celebrated diversity long before it was popular.”
Williams said, “All the homes that we have make for a beautiful streetscape,” but the neighborhood association is about the people.
Explore the Dimmitt's Grove neighborhood
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota