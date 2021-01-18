Watch now: Architecture, history provide backdrop for walk in Bloomington neighborhood

“We finally decided to do the sign project as we researched economical alternatives to the bronze plaques that you see sometimes which were in the neighborhood of $700 or $800, and that’s without a post,” he said.

The homeowners and the association split the cost of the 18-by-24-inch aluminum signs, paying $100 each. The signs include information such as the builder/architect, date of construction, architectural style, residents and their accomplishments.

They started with 12 signs in 2018. Now they are up to 27. Most are concentrated on Grove Street, but they can be seen throughout the neighborhood. The 400-700 block of East Grove Street is a National Register of Historic Places District.

The presidential connections are one thing that makes Dimmitt’s Grove special. Like many parts of Bloomington-Normal, it can lay claim to Lincoln visiting many of these homes before he became president. But he is not the only one who visited as a future president.

When Obama was running for U.S. Senate, he attended a fundraising event at 409 E. Grove St.