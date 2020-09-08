Watch now: As harvest approaches, report estimates McLean County corn yields

BLOOMINGTON — With harvest time approaching, farmers are welcoming a break in weeks of dry weather.
At least an inch of rain fell over most of the Bloomington-Normal area on Monday. But before that, McLean County was considered to be “abnormally dry” by officials with the U.S. Drought Monitor and National Weather Service.
As a result, growth of crops was slowed after a wet, cold spring that had created planting challenges for many. The recent rains may not have come in time to help crops fully recover prior to harvest, which is now just weeks away. An estimated 36.6% of the state was considered to be “abnormally dry.”
“The farther north you go, the more rain you got,” said McLean County farmer Bill Boyer, who farms near Downs. “We could have used this rain about a month ago, but it still may help the soybeans some. Even this late in the growing season, rain is never a bad thing.”
The estimated yields for the McLean County corn harvest will average 211.7 bushels per acre, which is 1% below the five-year average, according to the Bloomington-based First Mid Ag Services, which has been estimating yields for the past decade.
But this count ranks as the fourth-highest project yield since 2010.
“This year, with the kind of challenging spring we had, things will be pretty variable,” said farm manager Ross Perkins of First Mid Ag Services, which used 1,600 samples from 160 locations.
The samples were taken from managed farms from every township by nine First Mid Ag Services managers. Most of the samples used for this estimate were taken the third and fourth week of August.
Sample yield estimates ranged from 110 bushels per acre to 273 bushels per acre. Compared to 78% in 2018 and 47% in 2019, 70% of the locations returned a yield estimate over 200 bushels per acre.
Planting dates for the samples taken ranged from April 8 through May 31 with an average planting date of May 5, which is about two weeks behind the 10-year average.
There was about a bushel of difference between corn planted in April versus in May.
“We had windows of planting in early and late April as well as early to late May,” Perkins said in the report. “None of these windows gave us ideal conditions, just tolerable to get some planting done.
"April and May brought a combination of not only wet, but cold weather as well. The corn did not get off to a great start. We followed the planting season with a dry June and then several nice rains in July.”
Plant health was a non-issue throughout most of the season, according to Perkins.
“Our average stalk quality rating is 7.77 on a scale from 1 to 10," he said. The local area was fortunate not to have had plants damaged by winds to the same extent as Iowa, where an Aug. 10 derecho decimated crops in portions of the state.
In McLean County, "even though some plants were lodged a little, the stalk quality wasn’t completely compromised," Perkins said. He added that stalks should be monitored for diseases, such as the fungal disease anthracnose, that could still have an effect on quality as harvest moves closer.
According to the USDA’s Crop Production Report released on Aug. 12, the anticipated average yield for the state was estimated at 207 bushels per acre, up from 181 bushels per acre last year.
Beans were expected to average 64 bushels per acre, 10 bushels per acre above last year’s total.
As of Sunday, the state's corn crop condition was rated by the USDA at 16% excellent, 54% good, 22% fair, 5% poor, and 3% very poor. The corn maturity rate was 23%, compared to a five-year average of 29%.
The state's soybean crop was rated as 13% excellent, 55% good, 25% fair, 5% poor, and 3% very poor. The USDA also reported soybeans turning color was at 13%, compared to the five-year average of 33%. Soybeans dropping leaves was at 2%, compared to the five-year average of 11%.
