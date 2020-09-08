Watch now: As harvest approaches, report estimates McLean County corn yields

“This year, with the kind of challenging spring we had, things will be pretty variable,” said farm manager Ross Perkins of First Mid Ag Services, which used 1,600 samples from 160 locations.

The samples were taken from managed farms from every township by nine First Mid Ag Services managers. Most of the samples used for this estimate were taken the third and fourth week of August.

Sample yield estimates ranged from 110 bushels per acre to 273 bushels per acre. Compared to 78% in 2018 and 47% in 2019, 70% of the locations returned a yield estimate over 200 bushels per acre.

Planting dates for the samples taken ranged from April 8 through May 31 with an average planting date of May 5, which is about two weeks behind the 10-year average.

There was about a bushel of difference between corn planted in April versus in May.

“We had windows of planting in early and late April as well as early to late May,” Perkins said in the report. “None of these windows gave us ideal conditions, just tolerable to get some planting done.