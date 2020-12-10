Watch now: At least 5 Bloomington apartments damaged in fire

BLOOMINGTON — Crews are surveying the damage after an apartment building fire Wednesday in Bloomington in which firefighters had to use a ladder to get to one resident from a balcony.

The fire in the 1900 block of Tracy Drive was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Firefighters arrived to see flames coming from the back of the three-story building, officials said.

Several residents were home at the time. The fire quickly spread up the side of the building and traveled under the roof.

Bloomington firefighters used two aerial ladders trucks to attack the fire. Firefighters from Normal also helped.

Flames broke through the roof shortly before 8 a.m., and firefighters began to get control over the fire at about 8:45 a.m. as it reached a brick firewall that split the apartment building into two sections.

According to a placard on the outside of the building, at least five units appeared to be heavily damaged by fire, smoke and water. Some units on the other side of the firewall appeared to have some minor smoke damage.