Watch now: At least 5 Bloomington apartments damaged in fire
Watch now: At least 5 Bloomington apartments damaged in fire

121020-blm-loc-2tracyfire

Bloomington fire crews respond to an apartment building fire on Tracy Drive on Wednesday. It was reported at 7:45 a.m. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Crews are surveying the damage after an apartment building fire Wednesday in Bloomington in which firefighters had to use a ladder to get to one resident from a balcony. 

The fire in the 1900 block of Tracy Drive was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Firefighters arrived to see flames coming from the back of the three-story building, officials said. 

Several residents were home at the time. The fire quickly spread up the side of the building and traveled under the roof.

Bloomington firefighters used two aerial ladders trucks to attack the fire. Firefighters from Normal also helped. 

Flames broke through the roof shortly before 8 a.m., and firefighters began to get control over the fire at about 8:45 a.m. as it reached a brick firewall that split the apartment building into two sections.

121020-blm-loc-3tracyfire

Residents were overjoyed as a Bloomington firefighter rescued their dog during a fire that raced through their apartment building at 1920 Tracy Drive, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

According to a placard on the outside of the building, at least five units appeared to be heavily damaged by fire, smoke and water. Some units on the other side of the firewall appeared to have some minor smoke damage.

Bloomington Fire Department spokesman Eric Davison said Wednesday afternoon that the resident on the balcony was on the second floor of the building. Firefighters managed to carry her down a ladder from the balcony, he said. 

One firefighter had a minor injury, Davison said.

Crews also were able to find two cats that had been missing as well. 

The cause of the fire and the total cost of damage was still under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon. 

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

