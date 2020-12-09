Watch now: At least 5 Bloomington apartments damaged in Wednesday fire

BLOOMINGTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the 1900 block of Tracy Drive in Bloomington.
The fire was reported about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Bloomington firefighters who were first to arrive on the scene said flames covered a large area on the back of the three-story frame apartment building.
Several residents were at home when the fire started and it appears that most safely evacuated the building. There are no reports of injuries but firefighters were still working to gain access to apartments where the fire started.
The fire quickly spread up the side of the building and traveled under the roof. Bloomington firefighters employed two aerial ladders trucks to attack the fire.
Support Local Journalism
Fire broke through the roof of the building shortly before 8 a.m. Firefighters were seen maneuvering an aerial ladder truck through the rear parking lot as cars and the design of the lot made navigation difficult.
Firefighters began to get control over the fire about 8:45 a.m. as the fire reached a brick firewall that split the apartment building into two sections.
According to a placard on the outside of the building, at least five units appeared to be heavily damaged by fire, smoke and water. Some of the five units on the other side of the firewall appeared to have some minor smoke damage.
Firefighters from Normal provided mutual aid for the fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
121020-blm-loc-7tracyfire
121020-blm-loc-1tracyfire
121020-blm-loc-2tracyfire
121020-blm-loc-3tracyfire
121020-blm-loc-4tracyfire
121020-blm-loc-5tracyfire
121020-blm-loc-6tracyfire
121020-blm-loc-8tracyfire
121020-blm-loc-9tracyfire
121020-blm-loc-10tracyfire
121020-blm-loc-11tracyfire
121020-blm-loc-12tracyfire
121020-blm-loc-13tracyfire
121020-blm-loc-14tracyfire
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.