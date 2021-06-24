Watch now: Atlanta gets $1,000 grant for coal mine exhibit

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Coal Mining Co. had trouble hitting coal, but the community hopes it has hit pay dirt with a museum based on the 19th century mine.

Atlanta has received a $1,000 Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway grant for the Atlanta Coal Mining Co. Historic Mine project.

Whitney Ortiz, Atlanta’s tourism development director, hopes it will attract both Route 66 travelers and non-Route 66 travelers.

“There’s no other coal mine exhibit like this on Route 66,” she said.

The money will be used for information panels that will be part of the exhibit.

Plans call for visitors to view the coal mine shaft sunk in 1879 through glass panels with the help of a light system. A video with Go-Pro footage of a person rappelling to the bottom of the mine will give visitors the feeling of descending to the bottom of the shaft.

“This will be an exciting exhibit,” said Bill Thomas, Logan County economic development director and chair of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership, a collaborative organization involving eight states along old Route 66.

“We hope to have it fully open by next summer,” said Thomas. “We’re meeting with an exhibit designer next week.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The entire cost of the project will be about $20,000, he said.

The panels will trace the history and portray the story of the mining company, chartered in 1869, and the company that followed, the Atlanta Water Works.

The shaft is on the site of the J.H. Hawes Grain Elevator Museum.

The bottom of the shaft is filled with water — which was an ongoing problem the mining company faced.

In her historical research, Ortiz discovered the mining company tried three different times to drill a shaft to reach coal, but couldn’t keep water from flowing in. Eventually, it was used as a water source for the town.

“It turned a negative into a positive,” she said. And now the community hopes another positive will come from the museum.

It will join several other tourist attractions in Atlanta, including a fiberglass statue of a 45-foot-tall Paul Bunyon, wayside interpretive signs and the restored Palms Grill Café.

"We're essentially midway between Chicago and St. Louis. It's a good way to get out and stretch you legs," said Ortiz.

Thomas said organizers are in the very early stages of creating an American Giants Museum in Atlanta that would focus on iconic statues, such as Paul Bunyon. That’s at least two years away, he said.

That’s not all. As “the Mother Road” continues to attract visitors from around the world, Thomas is looking ahead to a centennial celebration of Route 66 in 2026.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.