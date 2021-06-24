 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Watch now: Atlanta gets $1,000 grant for coal mine exhibit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway grant will help Atlanta create the Atlanta Coal Mining Company Historic Mine exhibit.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Coal Mining Co. had trouble hitting coal, but the community hopes it has hit pay dirt with a museum based on the 19th century mine.

Atlanta has received a $1,000 Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway grant for the Atlanta Coal Mining Co. Historic Mine project.

Whitney Ortiz, Atlanta’s tourism development director, hopes it will attract both Route 66 travelers and non-Route 66 travelers.

062521-blm-loc-1coalexhibit

The Atlanta water tower welcomes visitors to town with a smiley face. The community has received an Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway grant to help develop an Atlanta Coal Mining Co. Historic Mine exhibit.

“There’s no other coal mine exhibit like this on Route 66,” she said.

The money will be used for information panels that will be part of the exhibit.

Plans call for visitors to view the coal mine shaft sunk in 1879 through glass panels with the help of a light system. A video with Go-Pro footage of a person rappelling to the bottom of the mine will give visitors the feeling of descending to the bottom of the shaft.

People are also reading…

Watch now: Ready for an Illinois road trip? Here's where to go.

“This will be an exciting exhibit,” said Bill Thomas, Logan County economic development director and chair of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership, a collaborative organization involving eight states along old Route 66.

“We hope to have it fully open by next summer,” said Thomas. “We’re meeting with an exhibit designer next week.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The entire cost of the project will be about $20,000, he said.

The panels will trace the history and portray the story of the mining company, chartered in 1869, and the company that followed, the Atlanta Water Works.

062521-blm-loc-2coalexhibit

The restored J.P. Hieronymus Carriage House stands on the grounds of the J.H. Hawes Grain Elevator Museum in downtown Atlanta.

The shaft is on the site of the J.H. Hawes Grain Elevator Museum.

The bottom of the shaft is filled with water — which was an ongoing problem the mining company faced.

In her historical research, Ortiz discovered the mining company tried three different times to drill a shaft to reach coal, but couldn’t keep water from flowing in. Eventually, it was used as a water source for the town.

“It turned a negative into a positive,” she said. And now the community hopes another positive will come from the museum.

062521-blm-loc-3coalexhibit

Volunteers from the Illinois Route 66 Preservation Committee helped repaint the 19-foot tall fiberglass Paul Bunyon statue in August 2016 in Atlanta. The sculpture is a tourist stop along Route 66.

It will join several other tourist attractions in Atlanta, including a fiberglass statue of a 45-foot-tall Paul Bunyon, wayside interpretive signs and the restored Palms Grill Café.

"We're essentially midway between Chicago and St. Louis. It's a good way to get out and stretch you legs," said Ortiz.

Thomas said organizers are in the very early stages of creating an American Giants Museum in Atlanta that would focus on iconic statues, such as Paul Bunyon. That’s at least two years away, he said.

That’s not all. As “the Mother Road” continues to attract visitors from around the world, Thomas is looking ahead to a centennial celebration of Route 66 in 2026.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Restoring Fremont Cemetery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News