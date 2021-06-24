Watch now: Atlanta gets $1,000 grant for coal mine exhibit

An Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway grant will help Atlanta create the Atlanta Coal Mining Company Historic Mine exhibit.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Coal Mining Co. had trouble hitting coal, but the community hopes it has hit pay dirt with a museum based on the 19th century mine.
Atlanta has received a $1,000
Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway grant for the Atlanta Coal Mining Co. Historic Mine project.
Whitney Ortiz, Atlanta’s tourism development director, hopes it will attract
both Route 66 travelers and non-Route 66 travelers.
The Atlanta water tower welcomes visitors to town with a smiley face. The community has received an Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway grant to help develop an Atlanta Coal Mining Co. Historic Mine exhibit.
DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
“There’s no other coal mine exhibit like this on Route 66,” she said.
The money will be used for information panels that will be part of the exhibit.
Plans call for visitors to view the coal mine shaft sunk in 1879 through glass panels with the help of a light system. A video with Go-Pro footage of a person rappelling to the bottom of the mine will give visitors the feeling of descending to the bottom of the shaft.
“This will be an exciting exhibit,” said
Bill Thomas, Logan County economic development director and chair of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership, a collaborative organization involving eight states along old Route 66.
“We hope to have it fully open by next summer,” said Thomas. “We’re meeting with an exhibit designer next week.”
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The entire cost of the project will be about $20,000, he said.
The panels will trace the history and portray the story of the mining company, chartered in 1869, and the company that followed, the Atlanta Water Works.
The restored J.P. Hieronymus Carriage House stands on the grounds of the J.H. Hawes Grain Elevator Museum in downtown Atlanta.
FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
The shaft is on the site of the J.H. Hawes Grain Elevator Museum.
The bottom of the shaft is filled with water — which was an ongoing problem the mining company faced.
In her historical research, Ortiz discovered the mining company tried three different times to drill a shaft to reach coal, but couldn’t keep water from flowing in. Eventually, it was used as a water source for the town.
“It turned a negative into a positive,” she said. And now the community hopes another positive will come from the museum.
Volunteers from the Illinois Route 66 Preservation Committee helped repaint the 19-foot tall fiberglass Paul Bunyon statue in August 2016 in Atlanta. The sculpture is a tourist stop along Route 66.
STEVE SMEDLEY, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
It will join
several other tourist attractions in Atlanta, including a fiberglass statue of a 45-foot-tall Paul Bunyon, wayside interpretive signs and the restored Palms Grill Café.
"We're essentially midway between Chicago and St. Louis. It's a good way to get out and stretch you legs," said Ortiz.
Thomas said organizers are in the very early stages of creating an American Giants Museum in Atlanta that would focus on iconic statues, such as Paul Bunyon. That’s at least two years away, he said.
That’s not all. As “the Mother Road” continues to attract visitors from around the world, Thomas is looking ahead to a centennial celebration of Route 66 in 2026.
See photos: U.S. Route 66 in Towanda
083120-blm-loc-21explore
The McLean County village of Towanda is northeast of Bloomington-Normal.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
083120-blm-loc-11explore
U.S. Route 66 runs through the McLean County village of Towanda.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
083120-blm-loc-17explore
The U.S. Route 66 bike trail in Towanda features Burma-Shave signs, preceded by humorous rhyming poems. The brushless shaving cream was famous for its advertising gimmick on small sequential highways.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
083120-blm-loc-12explore
It's the "end of the journey" when one arrives into California via U.S. Route 66. The murals on the Route 66 bike trail near Towanda were created in the 1990s by Normal Community High School students in Fred Walk's classes.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
083120-blm-loc-20explore
Pantagraph Higher Education Reporter Lenore Sobota rides her bicycle past a sign featuring Arizona, one of the states that U.S. Route 66 goes through. The murals on the Route 66 bike trail in Towanda were created in the late 1990s by Normal Community High School students in Fred Walk's classes.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
083120-blm-loc-2explore
Pantagraph Higher Education Reporter Lenore Sobota rides her bicycle past a sign featuring New Mexico, one of the states that U.S. Route 66 goes through. The murals on the Route 66 bike trail in Towanda were created in the late 1990s by Normal Community High School students in Fred Walk's classes.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
083120-blm-loc-13explore
Howdy, y'all, from Texas on U.S. Route 66. The murals on the Route 66 bike trail near Towanda were created in the 1990s by Normal Community High School students in Fred Walk's classes.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
083120-blm-loc-14explore
According to Oklahoma, everything's going "O.K." on U.S. Route 66. The murals on the Route 66 bike trail near Towanda were created in the 1990s by Normal Community High School students in Fred Walk's classes.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
083120-blm-loc-15explore
Only 11 miles on U.S. Route 66 runs through Kansas. The murals on the Route 66 bike trail near Towanda were created in the 1990s by Normal Community High School students in Fred Walk's classes.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
083120-blm-loc-16explore
U.S. Route 66 in Missouri runs from St. Louis to Joplin and points west. The murals on the Route 66 bike trail near Towanda were created in the 1990s by Normal Community High School students in Fred Walk's classes.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
083120-blm-loc-6explore
Fred Walk's students at Normal Community High School created murals in the 1990s along the U.S. Route 66 bike trail in Towanda to mention all eight states (including Illinois) the historic highway passes through.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
083120-blm-loc-19explore
In Towanda, a map of the United States, which according to Fred Walk may be the only one on pavement that used to be part of U.S. Route 66, has the route painted on it allowing visitors to "walk" from Illinois to California.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
083120-blm-loc-1explore
Fred Walk poses by the U.S. Route 66 sign in the McLean County village of Towanda.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
083120-blm-loc-10explore
Fred Walk of Towanda has been praised for his commitment to preserving U.S. Route 66 in the McLean County village.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
083120-blm-loc-18explore
Fred Walk flips through a U.S. Route 66 guest registry in Towanda. Walk said the historic highway has seen less international visitors recently due to COVID-19.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
083120-blm-loc-9explore
Burma Shave-style signs line Dead Man's Curve in Towanda along the former U.S. Route 66.
LENORE SOBOTA, THE PANTAGRAPH
083120-blm-loc-8explore
Fred Walk drives his truck around what was known as Dead Man's Curve because of the accidents that occurred there when it was part of U.S. Route 66.
LENORE SOBOTA, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.