Watch now: Avoid hibernating with these Bloomington-Normal expert tips on winter exercise

BLOOMINGTON — When winter comes, some creatures hibernate and some migrate to warmer climes, while others put on a heavier coat and face what nature dishes out.
The statement refers to bears, birds and deer, but it also could refer to people.
It may get cold or even snowy (I hope), but that’s no reason to move your exploration indoors.
“At the end, you’re going to feel mentally and physically better” exercising outdoors, said Julie Sibley, owner of Fleet Feet in Bloomington, who once ran a marathon in Antarctica.
There are additional safety considerations in winter, from proper clothing to seeing and being seen if exercising when it’s dark, but the challenges are easily met.
There’s an old saying that there’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing.
We are fortunate to have a lot of high-tech clothing these days that is lightweight, wicks moisture away, dries quickly and lets your body breathe while keeping the elements out. But wool, that old standby, remains a worthy weapon in your cold weather arsenal.
What isn’t good in winter? “Cotton is rotten,” said Sibley.
Cotton retains moisture and get soggy and heavy. The fibers collapse when wet, robbing you of insulation. If the sweat does evaporate, it’s likely to take your body heat with it.
Carly Davis of Bloomington Cycle and Fitness said, “The most important thing is just to layer.”
Dressing in layers instead of one big bulky coat serves a couple of purposes.
One, the air trapped between the layers acts as insulation. Two, you can adjust to your activity level by unzipping or removing a layer as you heat up. The goal is to limit sweating.
“The first thing you’ve gotta have is a good base layer,” said Dick Smith, co-owner of WildCountry in Normal, who has been known to build a snow cave and sleep outside in winter.
He recommends a wicking base layer, such as Capilene or Terramar. “Wicking” means the fibers are designed to pull moisture away from your body.
“We have jerseys that are merino wool that are great,” Davis said.
The middle layer is your primary insulating layer, often fleece or wool. The thickness will depend on your activity level and personal comfort. Smith recommends “a good wool shirt over the top of the base layer.”
The outer layer is intended to keep body heat from escaping and to protect you from wind or rain.
Support Local Journalism
Sibley likes the Mizuno Breath Thermo Jacket which she said is lightweight yet has a material that warms up as you sweat.
Smith recommends the North Face Ventrix Jacket for a variety of activities.
My favorite piece of clothing is a pair of Pearl Izumi tights that have a windproof, water-resistant front and a light lining, with zippers on the ankles. I wear them biking, hiking and cross-country skiing, adding a lightweight synthetic long underwear bottoms in colder weather.
Don’t forget your extremities — head, hands and feet. Some high-tech gloves have a patch that let you operate your cellphone without removing them. Also handy are fingerless gloves with a cover that can turn them into mittens.
Again, avoid cotton socks. Wool is best and they don’t have to be boring and utilitarian. “There are some fun colors,” said Smith.
Davis said cyclists can use overshoes for added warmth when wool socks aren't enough.
A neck gaiter you can pull up over your face will protect your lungs from cold air while also addressing COVID-19 pandemic concerns.
Safety issues
With limited hours of daylight, a lot of cyclists and runners may find themselves working out in the dark.
Wear reflective clothing so vehicles can see you. Davis said there are vests that will fit over whatever you are wearing. You can also get lights that attach to your arms or legs. Amphipod and Noxgear are two companies that make vests that light up.
Sibley recommends running with a headlamp or flashlight to help see icy spots or other hazards.
Don't forget to stay hydrated. Carry an insulated water bottle with you. Have a hot beverage in a thermos waiting for you in the car.
Consider the consequences if you take a tumble while exercising outdoors in winter or get a flat tire while cycling far from home. Have a phone with you to call for help. Bring an extra layer of clothing to put on when you aren’t moving.
Sometimes the best option is to just stay home — just don’t stay home the entire winter.
Photos: Explore with Lenore looks at the latest fashion trends for the outdoors
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.