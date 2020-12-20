Watch now: Avoid hibernating with these Bloomington-Normal expert tips on winter exercise

A neck gaiter you can pull up over your face will protect your lungs from cold air while also addressing COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

Safety issues

With limited hours of daylight, a lot of cyclists and runners may find themselves working out in the dark.

Wear reflective clothing so vehicles can see you. Davis said there are vests that will fit over whatever you are wearing. You can also get lights that attach to your arms or legs. Amphipod and Noxgear are two companies that make vests that light up.

Sibley recommends running with a headlamp or flashlight to help see icy spots or other hazards.

Don't forget to stay hydrated. Carry an insulated water bottle with you. Have a hot beverage in a thermos waiting for you in the car.

Consider the consequences if you take a tumble while exercising outdoors in winter or get a flat tire while cycling far from home. Have a phone with you to call for help. Bring an extra layer of clothing to put on when you aren’t moving.

Sometimes the best option is to just stay home — just don’t stay home the entire winter.