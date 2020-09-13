Watch now: Banner Marsh lets you paddle amid lily pads, swans

GLASFORD — If you are looking for an interesting place to go paddling within about an hour of Bloomington-Normal, Banner Marsh Fish and Wildlife Area is just the ticket.
Imagine paddling among American lotus blossoms almost as big as your head with huge lily pads floating on the surface, repelling beads of water. Sometimes you’ll see bugs scurrying across them
You are almost guaranteed to see Mute Swans and Great Blue Herons. Depending on the time of year, you may also see Great Egrets and White Pelicans. I’ve also seen Bald Eagles and Ospreys.
And there are plenty of partially submerged logs providing rest areas for turtles.
Kathy Jones of Peoria kayaks there an average of once a week during the paddling season.
“I like it because I feel like I’m isolated,” she said. “It feels real serene to me. It’s therapeutic going there.”
The former surface mining and agricultural area has numerous lakes and channels with trees and other vegetation on the banks that give the area an intimate feeling despite encompassing more than 4,000 acres of marsh, lakes, shrubs and grassland.
From Bloomington, take Route 9 through Pekin, crossing the Illinois River, then turn left on U.S. 24. Banner Marsh is about 10 miles after the turn.
Jones said the wildlife is part of the attraction, with an ability to float close for pictures.
“They feel safe and they don’t take off like on the Illinois River,” she said.
Jones feels safer than on the river, too. Boat motors are limited to no more than 25 horsepower.
“People out there fishing with a motor boat are very courteous,” she said.
For those interested in fishing, game fish at Banner Marsh include largemouth and small mouth bass, channel catfish, northern pike, walleye, crappie and bluegill.
In addition to the wildlife, Jones said, “The other thing I love is all the flowers. … It’s a sea of flowers."
The Mackinaw Canoe Club has installed signs for a canoe trail at Wheel Lake and Johnson Lake. Each sign has arrows and a letter. The trail is designed to be unobtrusive, so the signs are not always easy to see and a few may be missing, so pay attention to where you are going and how to get back.
Wheel Lake is accessed from the Eastpoint entrance. Johnson Lake is accessed from the main entrance. Both have outhouses and picnic areas. There’s even a youth fishing pond near the picnic shelter at Wheel Lake for young anglers.
“It’s a perfect place for a beginner,” said Jones. “You don’t have to worry about current.”
Banner Marsh is closed to boating during waterfowl season. That begins Oct. 24 this year in the Central Region, which includes Banner Marsh, and runs through the end of January.
