Watch now: Banner Marsh lets you paddle amid lily pads, swans

From Bloomington, take Route 9 through Pekin, crossing the Illinois River, then turn left on U.S. 24. Banner Marsh is about 10 miles after the turn.

Jones said the wildlife is part of the attraction, with an ability to float close for pictures.

“They feel safe and they don’t take off like on the Illinois River,” she said.

Jones feels safer than on the river, too. Boat motors are limited to no more than 25 horsepower.

“People out there fishing with a motor boat are very courteous,” she said.

For those interested in fishing, game fish at Banner Marsh include largemouth and small mouth bass, channel catfish, northern pike, walleye, crappie and bluegill.

In addition to the wildlife, Jones said, “The other thing I love is all the flowers. … It’s a sea of flowers."