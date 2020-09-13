 Skip to main content
Watch now: Banner Marsh lets you paddle amid lily pads, swans
featured
EXPLORE WITH LENORE
'REAL SERENE'

Watch now: Banner Marsh lets you paddle amid lily pads, swans



GLASFORD — If you are looking for an interesting place to go paddling within about an hour of Bloomington-Normal, Banner Marsh Fish and Wildlife Area is just the ticket.

Imagine paddling among American lotus blossoms almost as big as your head with huge lily pads floating on the surface, repelling beads of water. Sometimes you’ll see bugs scurrying across them

You are almost guaranteed to see Mute Swans and Great Blue Herons. Depending on the time of year, you may also see Great Egrets and White Pelicans. I’ve also seen Bald Eagles and Ospreys.

And there are plenty of partially submerged logs providing rest areas for turtles.

Kathy Jones of Peoria kayaks there an average of once a week during the paddling season.

“I like it because I feel like I’m isolated,” she said. “It feels real serene to me. It’s therapeutic going there.”

The former surface mining and agricultural area has numerous lakes and channels with trees and other vegetation on the banks that give the area an intimate feeling despite encompassing more than 4,000 acres of marsh, lakes, shrubs and grassland.

From Bloomington, take Route 9 through Pekin, crossing the Illinois River, then turn left on U.S. 24. Banner Marsh is about 10 miles after the turn.

Jones said the wildlife is part of the attraction, with an ability to float close for pictures.

“They feel safe and they don’t take off like on the Illinois River,” she said.

Jones feels safer than on the river, too. Boat motors are limited to no more than 25 horsepower.

“People out there fishing with a motor boat are very courteous,” she said.

091420-blm-loc-3explore

A mute swan swims in Johnson Lake at Banner Marsh Fish and Wildlife Area, near Glasford. This non-native species is among the waterfowl that breed at the state fish and wildlife area.

For those interested in fishing, game fish at Banner Marsh include largemouth and small mouth bass, channel catfish, northern pike, walleye, crappie and bluegill.

In addition to the wildlife, Jones said, “The other thing I love is all the flowers. … It’s a sea of flowers."

091420-blm-loc-11explore

A sign marks the water trail at Banner Marsh Fish and Wildlife Area near Glasford.

The Mackinaw Canoe Club has installed signs for a canoe trail at Wheel Lake and Johnson Lake. Each sign has arrows and a letter. The trail is designed to be unobtrusive, so the signs are not always easy to see and a few may be missing, so pay attention to where you are going and how to get back.

Wheel Lake is accessed from the Eastpoint entrance. Johnson Lake is accessed from the main entrance. Both have outhouses and picnic areas. There’s even a youth fishing pond near the picnic shelter at Wheel Lake for young anglers.

“It’s a perfect place for a beginner,” said Jones. “You don’t have to worry about current.”

Banner Marsh is closed to boating during waterfowl season. That begins Oct. 24 this year in the Central Region, which includes Banner Marsh, and runs through the end of January.

PHOTOS: Paddling at Banner Marsh

+5 
Lenore Sobota mugshot

Lenore

Sobota

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

ABOUT THIS STORY

"Explore with Lenore" columns appear weekly in The Pantagraph featuring places to go, things to do and sights to see within about 100 miles of Bloomington-Normal. Reporter Lenore Sobota is an outdoor enthusiast who enjoys hiking, biking, birding and kayaking. Got an idea for her to check out? Email her at lenore.sobota@lee.net.

ONLINE

Visit pantagraph.com to see more photos and related video.

