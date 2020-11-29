Watch now: Birds, golf discs fly at Normal's Maxwell Park

NORMAL — Maxwell Park on Normal’s west side has more than meets the eye.
You may have seen the playground and picnic shelter as you drove by on Parkside Road or attended a softball tournament at Champion Fields.
But did you know it also contains a disc golf course, dog park and a natural area, among other amenities?
The natural area is probably the park’s least known feature, unless you are a bird watcher or know someone who runs cross country.
Tucked away on the west side of the park, along its boundary with Interstate 55-74, is an area where trails run through woods and prairie, with oaks and pines and other species.
A squirrel scolded me as I crossed one of the bridges across the small creek that runs adjacent to the nature area. Chickadees called their names from the brush.
There was just enough chill in the air to make me think of days I have cross-country skied at the park when the pines were laden with snow and dried prairie plants wore piled snowflakes like hats.
You can park in the lot on Parkside just north of Parkside Junior High School or go to the larger lot where Gregory Street dead ends in the park. The latter gives the best access to the disc golf course.
Four friends who graduated from Normal Community High School gathered at the park for a round of disc golf last week while on break from college.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s nice to be able to catch up with the guys while we’re home,” said Ben Witzig, who is attending the University of Iowa.
Disc golf is laid back and allows time to talk, they said.
“You can have conversations on the course,” said Tyson Kralis. “Plus it’s quite a lot of hiking. … You’re outdoors and you’re getting your steps in.”
Players use special discs, thinner than the Frisbee flying discs many of us are used to. Instead of a hole, like in traditional golf, players aim for a raised basket with chains.
Witzig said, “One of the advantages is we’re all college students and discs are a lot cheaper than playing nine holes on a real golf course.”
There are no sand traps in disc golf, but there are plenty of trees that at times seem like disc magnets.
Matt Mutters is looking forward to additions coming to the course.
The town of Normal is in the process of adding more “holes” to the course and has separate “tees” to shorten distances for younger or less-experienced players.
“I’m excited to take my younger siblings,” said Witzig.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.