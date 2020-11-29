Watch now: Birds, golf discs fly at Normal's Maxwell Park

Lenore Sobota Education Reporter Education Reporter for The Pantagraph. Follow Lenore Sobota Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAL — Maxwell Park on Normal’s west side has more than meets the eye.

You may have seen the playground and picnic shelter as you drove by on Parkside Road or attended a softball tournament at Champion Fields.

But did you know it also contains a disc golf course, dog park and a natural area, among other amenities?

The natural area is probably the park’s least known feature, unless you are a bird watcher or know someone who runs cross country.

Tucked away on the west side of the park, along its boundary with Interstate 55-74, is an area where trails run through woods and prairie, with oaks and pines and other species.

A squirrel scolded me as I crossed one of the bridges across the small creek that runs adjacent to the nature area. Chickadees called their names from the brush.

There was just enough chill in the air to make me think of days I have cross-country skied at the park when the pines were laden with snow and dried prairie plants wore piled snowflakes like hats.