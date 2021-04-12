Watch now: Bison, bunkers, blossoms await visitors to Midewin

WILMINGTON — Even the sound of my bike tires crunching along the crushed rock trail couldn’t drown out the melodious notes of an Eastern meadowlark singing. It was as if the yellow-breasted bird with a black “V” on its chest was saying, “Welcome to my prairie.”
Grassland birds are only one of many reasons to visit the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, about 75 miles northeast of Bloomington-Normal.
Birds, bison, bunkers, blooms, bike trails and more await visitors to what was once the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant. But its history extends further back than its days producing TNT.
Remnants of an old farmstead can be found amid a small woodland of black locust trees. The first person to farm the land arrived in 1830. And before them, the area was home to Native Americans.
From Bloomington-Normal, take Interstate 55 to Exit 241 North River Road. Turn left/north at the Route 53 traffic light. The visitors center (currently closed because of the pandemic) is about one mile away. You can pick up a map outside. The Iron Bridge Trailhead is farther up Route 53, just after a bridge crosses the road.
A good place to start exploring is at the Iron Bridge Trailhead off Route 53. There’s a parking lot, a picnic table, outhouses and a place to rent bikes. The self-service bike rental is sponsored by the Canal Corridor Association. More information is available at iandmcanal.org/bike/.
There are more than 30 miles of trails, more than half of which are multi-use, open to hiking, biking and horseback riding. Leashed dogs are permitted.
A small herd of bison was introduced to Midewin in 2015.
“They’re here to see if their natural behavior — wallowing, rolling around in the dirt like they do and grazing — might help increase and improve habitat for native grasslands,” explained Virginia Hinke, public affairs officer at Midewin.
To reach the southwest bison overlook, take the Route 53 trail from the parking lot. Look for the silhouette of a bison on the sign.
“Bring binoculars; wear comfortable shoes because you’ll be walking probably about three or four miles round trip,” said Hinke. “The bison graze an area of over 1,000 acres so we don’t always know exactly where they are.”
The tallgrass prairie that was once a common sight when settlers first arrived in Illinois is being restored. About 18,500 acres have been transferred to the U.S. Forest Service and about 13,000 of that is open to the public. The agency and its partners have spent the last 25 years working to reintroduce 250 native Illinois prairie plants.
“This prairie will look so full of color in a few months. … It’s a real special restoration site,” said Hinke.
The peak time for blooming prairie plants is mid-summer, but spring woodland flowers are starting to appear now.
To help you explore Midewin, there are self-guided tours you can access with your smartphone through the website, fs.usda.gov/midewin. Click on the “self-guided tours” button.
Among the new self-guided tours available is the Spring Blossom Tour.
“Spring Blossoms takes you through two trails and identifies different spring blossoms by color. You can look at the plants that you are interested in finding out more about … look in the guide to see where they are located,” said Hinke.
Another new self-guided tour is “On the Trail of Eliza Steele,” which lets you walk in the footsteps of this young woman who encountered the prairie in 1840 while on a stagecoach ride, said Hinke.
“Her traveling companion awakened her so she wouldn’t miss the splendor and color, the beautiful environment that the prairie was then” and the forest service is working to restore, she said.
There also is a Prairie Farmer Self-Guided tour.
I was fortunate enough to have Midewin archaeologist Joe Wheeler give me a tour of the Rodgers/Schumacher farmstead. The Fairview Dairy Farm site is now a black locust grove and soon will be carpeted in bluebells.
First settled in 1830 by Charles Reed, the Rodgers/Schumacher farmstead was “one of the very earliest farms in the region,” said Wheeler.
“There are multiple pretty well-preserved foundations. Of course, a lot of it takes some imagination. The buildings are all gone,” Wheeler said, while pointing out the various locations, which can be found on the self-guided tour app.
Among them are the milking parlor, where 25 to 50 cows were milked over the years; farm house, silo, corn crib and hog house.
“Pork was more valuable per pound and easier to transport” than corn, explained Wheeler. “They actually had hog drives.”
What was left of the buildings was torn down when the Army bought the property in 1940. The Army’s history is here, too.
The Group 63 Trail takes visitors past bunkers where TNT was once stored. The bunkers were covered with soil and vegetation to help stabilize temperatures. From the back, they just look like a natural forested hill.
The bunkers were positioned in a staggered pattern to prevent a chain reaction if one would explode. There’s no need to worry about that now. Bunker 63-1 is open for exploration and includes an accessible ramp and information sign.
With so much to explore, I barely scratched the surface during my visit. I’ll be back.
