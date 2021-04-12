Watch now: Bison, bunkers, blossoms await visitors to Midewin

I was fortunate enough to have Midewin archaeologist Joe Wheeler give me a tour of the Rodgers/Schumacher farmstead. The Fairview Dairy Farm site is now a black locust grove and soon will be carpeted in bluebells.

First settled in 1830 by Charles Reed, the Rodgers/Schumacher farmstead was “one of the very earliest farms in the region,” said Wheeler.

“There are multiple pretty well-preserved foundations. Of course, a lot of it takes some imagination. The buildings are all gone,” Wheeler said, while pointing out the various locations, which can be found on the self-guided tour app.

Among them are the milking parlor, where 25 to 50 cows were milked over the years; farm house, silo, corn crib and hog house.

“Pork was more valuable per pound and easier to transport” than corn, explained Wheeler. “They actually had hog drives.”

What was left of the buildings was torn down when the Army bought the property in 1940. The Army’s history is here, too.

The Group 63 Trail takes visitors past bunkers where TNT was once stored. The bunkers were covered with soil and vegetation to help stabilize temperatures. From the back, they just look like a natural forested hill.