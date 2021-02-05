 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Bitter cold coming to Bloomington-Normal region
1 comment
editor's pick top story

Watch now: Bitter cold coming to Bloomington-Normal region

  • Updated
  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — The cold is coming back.

The icy blast enveloping the region could send temperatures to as low as 3 degrees below zero on Saturday, the National Weather Service projects.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday for much of Central Illinois, with flurries and rain expected throughout the day. 

The same weather system snarled traffic in Iowa on Thursday, closing a section of Interstate 80 in a crash involving at least 40 vehicles. 

The National Weather Service in Chicago predicts a low temperature of 2 below Friday night, with a wind chill of negative 20. 

Locally, mostly sunny skies and snow are expected Saturday, giving way to bitter cold and more snow Sunday.

For those without a warm place to stay in the Bloomington-Normal area, the following locations are available as warming centers:

BLOOMINGTON

  • Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington. 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
  • TA Truck Stop, 505 Truckers Lane, Bloomington. Open 24 hours.
  • Connect Transit bus, parking lot of the McLean County Health Department, 200 W. Front St., Bloomington. Availability determined on a case-by-case basis, depending on available resources.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL

  • Uptown Station, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal. 6:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.
  • Meijer, 1900 E. College Ave., Normal. 6 a.m.-noon daily.

BELLFLOWER

  • Bellflower Community Center cafeteria, 104 W. Center St., Bellflower. Enter the northeast double doors.

DOWNS

  • Downs Fire Department, 102 W. Main St., Downs. Open 24 hours.

LE ROY

  • Love's Travel Stop, 505 S. Persimmon Drive, Le Roy. Open 24 hours.
  • Additional places may be available upon request. Stop by the Le Roy Police Department at 110 S. East St. or call 309-962-3310.

MC LEAN

  • Road Ranger Truck Stop, 315 E. Dixie Road, Mc Lean. Open 24 hours.

In Chenoa, Cooksville, Heyworth, Hudson, Lexington, Saybrook and Stanford, call the METCOM non-emergency number, 309-888-5030, and they will contact someone to help you.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The story of the Four Chaplains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News