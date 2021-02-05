Watch now: Bitter cold coming to Bloomington-Normal region

7 Day Forecast
LINCOLN — The cold is coming back.
The icy blast enveloping the region could send temperatures to as low as 3 degrees below zero on Saturday, the National Weather Service projects.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday for much of Central Illinois, with flurries and rain expected throughout the day.
The same weather system snarled traffic in Iowa on Thursday, closing a section of Interstate 80 in a crash involving at least 40 vehicles.
The National Weather Service in Chicago predicts a low temperature of 2 below Friday night, with a wind chill of negative 20.
Locally, mostly sunny skies and snow are expected Saturday, giving way to bitter cold and more snow Sunday.
For those without a warm place to stay in the Bloomington-Normal area, the following locations are available as warming centers:
BLOOMINGTON
- Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington. 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
- TA Truck Stop, 505 Truckers Lane, Bloomington. Open 24 hours.
- Connect Transit bus, parking lot of the McLean County Health Department, 200 W. Front St., Bloomington. Availability determined on a case-by-case basis, depending on available resources.
NORMAL
- Uptown Station, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal. 6:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.
- Meijer, 1900 E. College Ave., Normal. 6 a.m.-noon daily.
BELLFLOWER
- Bellflower Community Center cafeteria, 104 W. Center St., Bellflower. Enter the northeast double doors.
DOWNS
- Downs Fire Department, 102 W. Main St., Downs. Open 24 hours.
LE ROY
- Love's Travel Stop, 505 S. Persimmon Drive, Le Roy. Open 24 hours.
- Additional places may be available upon request. Stop by the Le Roy Police Department at 110 S. East St. or call 309-962-3310.
MC LEAN
- Road Ranger Truck Stop, 315 E. Dixie Road, Mc Lean. Open 24 hours.
In Chenoa, Cooksville, Heyworth, Hudson, Lexington, Saybrook and Stanford, call the METCOM non-emergency number, 309-888-5030, and they will contact someone to help you.