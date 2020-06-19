Watch now: Black Lives Matter marches through Bloomington on Juneteenth

BLOOMINGTON — Hundreds of residents on Friday recognized Juneteenth with a march to the McLean County Jail, where they planned to pay bail for several people to be released.
Earlier Friday, the Bloomington-Normal chapter of Black Lives Matter also unveiled a list of demands to continue addressing systemic racism in America and the local community. Both events recognized Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in United States.
“Juneteenth is a day for celebration and we wanted to tie that in with some of the demands," said Olivia Butts, who is part of Black Lives Matter Blono. "So talking about cash bail and the community coming together to bail people out of jail, I think that was a really important part of our demands that we released today.
"We’re celebrating, commemorating the end of slavery while also looking forward to what other work we need to do.”
Protesters began their roughly 10-minute march at Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church, 803 W. Olive St., and ended with a celebration of liberty at the McLean County Law & Justice Center.
There, Black Lives Matter leaders revealed the organization raised $11,000 in donations for its Juneteenth Bail Fund and planned to bail three individuals out of jail. The individuals were in the process of being released from jail Friday evening as the group gathered outside the jailhouse doors, chanting "Black lives matter" and "when Black lives are under attack, stand up, fight back."
People from the windows of the Law & Justice Center waved to protesters, and people could hear those being held in the jail banging on the windows above them as the chants continued.
Protesters held signs, some listing the names of those killed in instances of police brutality and some in support of BLM and LGBT Pride Month, which is celebrated in June.
The march was a continuation of nearly a month of protests and vigils held in the wake of George Floyd's death.
Floyd, an unarmed black man who was handcuffed, died after Derek Chauvin, a white officer, used his knee to pin Floyd to the ground for nearly eight minutes. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers who were present were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.
Outside the jail, leaders of the local BLM chapter unveiled a list of demands formed through community workshops over the last few weeks. The list included a push for defunding the police; investing in initiatives to ensure the survival and success of Black people; police free and anti-racist schools; an end to profiteering from incarceration; and expanding access to voting.
“Juneteenth is a celebration of Black liberation, but it’s also looking to what else we have to do to gain equity and justice," said Butts. “I think that ties in perfectly with releasing demands."
After singing, drumming and chanting outside the Law & Justice Center, the party continued back at Wayman church with music, dancing and food. There were tables set up for voter registration and donations for Black Lives Matter.
After the march, Aja Martin, of Bloomington, said she thought it was important to join the organization Friday to show support for her family.
“Half of my family is primarily Black, so being part of this really important for me because of all the people that have been shot, all of the people who have been hurt, my brothers, my cousins, my uncles, they could be one of those people," she said. "I would hate to see that, so my hope is to protect my family because I have too many people that I care about who I don’t want to see laying in the streets.”
Lucas Sweet and Chris Haines, both of Bloomington, said they felt it was important to celebrate Juneteenth and join the many protests, which Sweet said felt were "going to be in history books someday."
"This is the first Juneteenth in 155 years where everyone in the country has been woken to a lot of systemic racism in the country," said Haines. "There’s no better time to celebrate Juneteenth and solidarity with our Black community.”
PHOTOS: Juneteenth in Bloomington-Normal
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
