Watch now: Black Lives Matter marches through Bloomington on Juneteenth

Outside the jail, leaders of the local BLM chapter unveiled a list of demands formed through community workshops over the last few weeks. The list included a push for defunding the police; investing in initiatives to ensure the survival and success of Black people; police free and anti-racist schools; an end to profiteering from incarceration; and expanding access to voting.

“Juneteenth is a celebration of Black liberation, but it’s also looking to what else we have to do to gain equity and justice," said Butts. “I think that ties in perfectly with releasing demands."

After singing, drumming and chanting outside the Law & Justice Center, the party continued back at Wayman church with music, dancing and food. There were tables set up for voter registration and donations for Black Lives Matter.

After the march, Aja Martin, of Bloomington, said she thought it was important to join the organization Friday to show support for her family.