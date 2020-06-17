Watch now: Bloomington adds protective barriers, planters for expanded outdoor dining downtown

BLOOMINGTON — The streets in downtown Bloomington on Wednesday hummed with sounds from front-end loaders and other heavy equipment used by city Public Works crews to place concrete barriers, metal fencing and planters around outdoor dining areas.
Bloomington resident Wes Johnson said he was glad to see extra safety measures being put in place.
"I've been to two or three restaurants downtown. It's been wonderful to have them open and be outside and actually start enjoying being with your friends," said Johnson.
"One thing we noticed while sitting outside one of the restaurants was we were sitting actually on the street," said Johnson. "One of the patrons sitting next to me said, 'Man, if a car got out of control he'd take us all out.' Funny he would say that because the next day the barricades are up.
"I will feel 100% safer now that those barricades are up."
Maguire's Bar & Grill owner Mike Hill has also been concerned about the safety of his outdoor patrons.
Watch now: 'Normal is a long way away': Local restaurants find challenges in dealing with COVID shutdown
"We called and complained about it (safety) the first day we opened (for outdoor dining)," said Hill, who has seating for just under 50 people at tables under canopies set up in two parking spaces in front of this establishment at 220 N. Center St.
"I don't know how many people come to this intersection (at Center and Jefferson streets) and blow right through the stop sign," he said. "So it's nice to have this extra measure."
Jersey barriers, which are modular concrete barriers often used to separate lanes of traffic, and crowd fencing are being erected in all areas where outdoor dining has been occurring (downtown), said city communication manager Nora Dukowitz.
Indoor dining and service at restaurants and bars were suspended March 17 by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 29, restaurants and bars were allowed to reopen for food and alcohol services in outdoor seating areas. Indoor dining will not be permitted until the state's five-phase reopening plan reaches Phase 4, which state officials anticipate could be on June 26.
"Under 25 of the concrete Jersey barriers will be used throughout the (downtown) district," said Dukowitz. "These will be complemented with crowd fencing, chains, and planters. These barriers will provide better safety and more space for all patrons."
Jefferson Street, between Center and Madison streets, will be closed to through traffic to accommodate expanded outdoor dining, she said. All other streets throughout the district will remain open with the closure of certain parking lanes, she said.
"We really haven't had a problem, but I think it's safer for sure," said Scout Nord, owner of Scout's Downtown Cafe, 113 N. Center St. "If anybody was to lose control of their car right there, those barricades are going to be a lot better than those tin ones."
Planters, facilitated by the City's Parks & Recreation Department, are being used intermittently throughout the new designs.
"I think that's great. It'll just make it look nice," said Nord.
"We're putting in about 34 planters," said David Lamb, assistant supervisor of city parks, recreation and cultural arts. "We're hoping that this helps people be able to enjoy the downtown and helps the business owners attract more people and still follow the COVID-19 restrictions.
The concrete barriers, weighing 5,120 pounds or about 2½ tons each, along with the fencing will provide "more security, more safety," said Lamb.
"Safety is one our concerns, of course, and I think this provides a safe environment for our citizens and the restaurant patrons," he added.
"The city has communicated with all the downtown restaurant owners and different ones have different needs and we're making sure we're accommodating them the best way we can," said Lamb.
Mayor Tari Renner said he is excited to see outdoor dining being expanded downtown.
"This is something that will help us even re-imagine downtown after the COVID crisis," said Renner. "These may be some things that we continue to do in terms of blocking off lanes and redirecting traffic and closing streets, because we have talked about that in the past. We'll see how successful this is. I think this may be a really important economic development policy change for the downtown for the future."
PHOTOS: Bloomington-Normal begins to reopen with dining on the street
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.