Watch now: Bloomington adds protective barriers, planters for expanded outdoor dining downtown

BLOOMINGTON — The streets in downtown Bloomington on Wednesday hummed with sounds from front-end loaders and other heavy equipment used by city Public Works crews to place concrete barriers, metal fencing and planters around outdoor dining areas.

Bloomington resident Wes Johnson said he was glad to see extra safety measures being put in place.

"I've been to two or three restaurants downtown. It's been wonderful to have them open and be outside and actually start enjoying being with your friends," said Johnson.

"One thing we noticed while sitting outside one of the restaurants was we were sitting actually on the street," said Johnson. "One of the patrons sitting next to me said, 'Man, if a car got out of control he'd take us all out.' Funny he would say that because the next day the barricades are up.

"I will feel 100% safer now that those barricades are up."

Maguire's Bar & Grill owner Mike Hill has also been concerned about the safety of his outdoor patrons.