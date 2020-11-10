Watch now: Bloomington Army veteran, 84, continues to serve

"And he's proud of his service," Vogler said.

Monical grew up in Normal. He and his three brothers — Dwayne, Dana and Larry — all served in the Army.

"We learned from our father," who, even though he was too old to be drafted, tried to enlist in the Army during World War II but was turned down because of health reasons, Monical said.

Monical served in the Army from 1954 to 1958 and spent 2½ of those years in Germany. He was in the Seventh Army's ordnance corps, supplying artillery and other equipment.

"We knew we would be targeted in a bombing attack," Monical said.

"There was always the threat of a Russian invasion and I'm sure that would have happened if we weren't there," Monical said. "We were 20 minutes from an air attack and two hours from a ground attack. It was pretty tense. More tense than the general population realized."

At least once a month, there was an alert and defenses were set up but the attack never came, he said.

"I did enjoy my time in Germany," said Monical, who was a Specialist Fourth Class, which he said was equivalent to a corporal. "To me, it was gratification. We were doing a job that was necessary."