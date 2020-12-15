Watch now: Bloomington bar fined for not following COVID rules

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington business received a $600 fine from the liquor commission Tuesday for allowing inside dining and violating state-imposed mitigation measures to slow the coronavirus pandemic.
Joe’s Pub, at 3907 General Electric Road, received the fine at the conclusion of a two-hour special meeting, which served as a public hearing of the liquor commission Tuesday.
During the hearing, Bloomington patrol officer Nolan Arjona testified that the Bloomington Police Department had received information that the establishment was allowing inside dining. At 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 28, he and another officer entered the establishment to check.
“We saw about 12 or 13 people and some of them were sitting at the bar drinking and others were seated at tables,” Arjona said.
“These measures being levied against my client have nothing to do with the regulation of liquor,” he said. “Your ordinance is what matters. You are here to enforce your ordinance, not the governor’s executive order, whether or not he can issue an order for 30 days or 60 days or 90 days or whatever we are at now. We will be five years before he decides to release us.”
Renner ruled in favor of the city and imposed a $600 fine, payable by Jan. 10.
The scene in this North Veterans Parkway restaurant highlights the patchwork nature of how COVID restrictions are being addressed in Illinois, where many are struggling to stay afloat. "We felt as though the Phase 4 mitigations, which we had been following … we felt that those were working,” said owner Joe Wargo.
Twelve Bloomington bars were warned Friday by the city Liquor Commission that any future violations for disregarding state restrictions on bars and restaurants will result in fines or possible suspension of liquor licenses.