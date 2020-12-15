 Skip to main content
Watch now: Bloomington bar fined for not following COVID rules
breaking top story

Watch now: Bloomington bar fined for not following COVID rules

121620-blm-loc-1liquorcommission

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington business received a $600 fine from the liquor commission Tuesday for allowing inside dining and violating state-imposed mitigation measures to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe’s Pub, at 3907 General Electric Road, received the fine at the conclusion of a two-hour special meeting, which served as a public hearing of the liquor commission Tuesday.

Last week, Bloomington Mayor and Liquor Commissioner Tari Renner fined five Bloomington bars and restaurants. Applebee’s, Cheeks Bar and Grill, Eastland Suites, Parkview Inn and Garden of Paradise all admitted wrongdoing and paid a $400 fine. Representatives from Joe’s Pub asked to plead their case in front of the commission.

Two other cases, the Western Tap and Mickey’s Kitchen, remain unsettled. Previously, Cadillac Jacks, Daddios and A & P Tap also received fines.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Nov. 1 that bars and restaurants would have to temporarily stop indoor service and have all outdoor service end by 11 p.m. Renner said Bloomington police confirmed the violations.

During the hearing, Bloomington patrol officer Nolan Arjona testified that the Bloomington Police Department had received information that the establishment was allowing inside dining. At 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 28, he and another officer entered the establishment to check.

“We saw about 12 or 13 people and some of them were sitting at the bar drinking and others were seated at tables,” Arjona said.

Attorney Tom DeVore argued that the Bloomington Liquor Commission did not have the jurisdiction to rule on the case.

“These measures being levied against my client have nothing to do with the regulation of liquor,” he said. “Your ordinance is what matters. You are here to enforce your ordinance, not the governor’s executive order, whether or not he can issue an order for 30 days or 60 days or 90 days or whatever we are at now. We will be five years before he decides to release us.”

Renner ruled in favor of the city and imposed a $600 fine, payable by Jan. 10.

Bloomington Renner's time in office

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

