Watch now: Bloomington bar fined for not following COVID rules

During the hearing, Bloomington patrol officer Nolan Arjona testified that the Bloomington Police Department had received information that the establishment was allowing inside dining. At 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 28, he and another officer entered the establishment to check.

“We saw about 12 or 13 people and some of them were sitting at the bar drinking and others were seated at tables,” Arjona said.

“These measures being levied against my client have nothing to do with the regulation of liquor,” he said. “Your ordinance is what matters. You are here to enforce your ordinance, not the governor’s executive order, whether or not he can issue an order for 30 days or 60 days or 90 days or whatever we are at now. We will be five years before he decides to release us.”