Watch now: Bloomington City Council meeting Monday evening

BLOOMINGTON — City Council is gathering to hear a recap of accomplishments from a Downtown Task Force report.
Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy, who owns a business downtown, hopes a presentation from City Manager Tim Gleason and Bloomington Economic Development Director Melissa Hon reviewing which Downtown Task Force recommendations have already been done will spur on future efforts.
The council, at the urging of Mathy, last month asked city staff to return to the three-year-old report for ideas about how to improve the downtown.
Mathy said he was most pleased by the work that has begun on streets downtown.
"We got Main Street repaved last year. We might still get Center Street done this year. Although, with all of the craziness it might be next year," Mathy said.
"So we repave them, but then there's a lot of questions about how we re-stripe them," Mathy said. "One of the Downtown Task Force recommendations was to make a more walkable downtown. One way is to change Main Street and Center Street from two lanes to one lane. That would give us the space to do angled parking spaces on both sides of the streets, which provides more parking spots."
Mathy also sees other opportunities to make the downtown more vibrant with things like decorative crosswalks and parklets, which are sidewalk extensions that provides more space and amenities for people using the street.
The council will also consider whether to approve extending for a second time terms of an agreement reached in 2010 with State Farm related to the company's property tax assessments.
In the initial agreement, the assessed values for State Farm’s local properties were frozen from 2009 to 2014 and State Farm’s property tax bill could not rise more than 1 percent in each of the five years.
Those terms were extended for the property tax years of 2015 through 2019. State Farm is now asking those terms be again extended for property tax years 2020 through 2024.
Final approval depends on other local taxing bodies, including McLean County, McLean County Unit 5, Bloomington District 87, Heartland Community College and Bloomington-Normal Airport Authority, agreeing to the extension.
In other business, the council will consider:
• Ratifying a two-year labor contract with the Police Benevolent Labor Committee Telecommunicators group.
Terms include across the board 2.5 percent wage increases each year of the contract. Any employee who who leaves city employment and is eligible for sick leave buyback will paid in a manner that does not result in the city having to make an accelerated payment to the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund.
• Approving the city's second permit that would allow raising chickens in a residential neighborhood. The permit was requested by Marsha Wallace for property she rents at 1610 N. Lee St.
Reporter Analisa Trofimuk is covering the meeting and will provide updates at Pantagraph.com.
