Watch now: Bloomington City Council meeting Monday evening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — City Council is gathering to hear a recap of accomplishments from a Downtown Task Force report.

WATCH HERE:

Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy, who owns a business downtown, hopes a presentation from City Manager Tim Gleason and Bloomington Economic Development Director Melissa Hon reviewing which Downtown Task Force recommendations have already been done will spur on future efforts.

Mathy said he was most pleased by the work that has begun on streets downtown.

"We got Main Street repaved last year. We might still get Center Street done this year. Although, with all of the craziness it might be next year," Mathy said.