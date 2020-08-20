Watch now: Bloomington city leaders urge compliance with COVID-19 restrictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — City officials are urging residents and business owners to be mindful of state rules regarding mask wearing and capacity restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Tari Renner, City Manager Tim Gleason, Acting Police Chief Greg Scott and Fire Chief Brian Mohr issued a joint video Thursday afternoon on the city's YouTube page.

"If we have institutions, establishments that are not abiding by the law, I will not only give them hefty fines but in some cases, if necessary, I will revoke their liquor licenses," Renner said. "This is very serious. This behavior is unacceptable, and we've got to band together to move forward."

Scott said the city would prefer that businesses comply with the rules voluntarily. If police see or respond to a report of violations occurring, they will first issue a notice of noncompliance, warning the business that it is not abiding by Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.

If police return a second time, another notice will be issued and they will take a police report, which would be reviewed by the city's legal department, county state's attorney and county health departments.

"We would really rather have voluntary compliance," he said.