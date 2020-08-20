Watch now: Bloomington city leaders urge compliance with COVID-19 restrictions

BLOOMINGTON — City officials are urging residents and business owners to be mindful of state rules regarding mask wearing and capacity restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Tari Renner, City Manager Tim Gleason, Acting Police Chief Greg Scott and Fire Chief Brian Mohr issued a joint video Thursday afternoon on the city's YouTube page.
"If we have institutions, establishments that are not abiding by the law, I will not only give them hefty fines but in some cases, if necessary, I will revoke their liquor licenses," Renner said. "This is very serious. This behavior is unacceptable, and we've got to band together to move forward."
Scott said the city would prefer that businesses comply with the rules voluntarily. If police see or respond to a report of violations occurring, they will first issue a notice of noncompliance, warning the business that it is not abiding by Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.
If police return a second time, another notice will be issued and they will take a police report, which would be reviewed by the city's legal department, county state's attorney and county health departments.
"We would really rather have voluntary compliance," he said.
Gleason said there is a delicate balance between restarting the community's economy and keeping residents safe.
"We ask that everyone, whether it's the employees in the different establishments, the owners, the patrons, please be responsible and police yourselves so that we don't have to," he said.
The warning comes as McLean County reached a record high for cases in a single day on Wednesday. Of 51 new cases, 40 were people in their 20s and younger.
The county health department reported 42 new cases on Thursday morning. Of those, 29 were people in their 20s and younger. One of those cases was a child younger than 1.
Leaders at both Illinois Wesleyan University and Illinois State University have expressed concerns about large gatherings off campus and a lack of social distancing and mask usage. Both institutions have had multiple students test positive this week. Classes started Monday.
IWU said Wednesday that an outbreak among students living off campus was being attributed to a gathering at which they did not wear masks and practice social distancing. The behavior is a violation of university protocols.
Karla Carney-Hall, dean of students at IWU, said the students involved in the behavior could face discipline that includes being converted to an all-online class schedule or being barred from participating in clubs or organizations.
ISU President Larry Dietz urged students earlier this week to avoid crowds and big parties. He noted that officials responded to a large off-campus gathering last week and found hundreds of people "not following the most basic tenets of coronavirus safety."
This story will be updated.
