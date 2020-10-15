Watch now: Bloomington couple goes all out for Halloween

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington residence at 9 Hidden Court has temporarily transformed into the ultimate Halloween house.
Skeletons are playing with a Ouija board on the front porch, a giant serpent is slithering out of the ground and a massive, solar-powered spider is building its nest on the roof.
For the last 20 years, Jessie Krienert has celebrated her favorite holiday by decorating the house, inside and out.
“Every year we try to do something new or a little bit different,” said Krienert.
She and her partner, Steve Fast, seek out additions for their display at local auctions, thrift stores and dollar stores. A telephone booth, which sits on their front porch all year, was a listing on Craigslist. Several of the decorations and lights are solar-powered.
“Sometimes we just create things we find,” Krienert said. Ghosts in the tree near the front of the house were made with black fabric.
Krienert and Fast love Halloween so much, they keep certain indoor decorations up throughout the year.
The coronavirus pandemic is causing changes to most plans this year. Traditional trick-or-treating is being discouraged by state and local officials, who have released guidelines for how to celebrate in a way that limits the spread of COVID-19.
Bloomington-Normal law enforcement recently released a joint statement discouraging trick-or-treating this year, but if families were to go out, they should be socially distant and wear face coverings.
Parents could arrange outdoor gatherings where kids and a parent wearing face masks could pick out candy that is spread out on tables, said Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“For anyone wearing a costume, whether a child or an adult, a costume mask is not a substitute for face coverings,” Ezike said. “If face coverings are worn under the costume mask, please ensure that this does not create any breathing problems. And if it does, don’t discard your face covering. Put the costume mask aside."
The rules forbid haunted houses but allow for hayrides and visits to pumpkin patches and orchards, with limits on participation that allow for proper social distancing.
Krienert said people are welcome to drive by to look at their decorations, but the family will not be handing out candy on the night of Halloween to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
“We want to respect the situation, so we won’t pass out candy this year,” Krienert said “But people are more than welcome to drive through here to see the decorations.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
