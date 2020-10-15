Watch now: Bloomington couple goes all out for Halloween

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington residence at 9 Hidden Court has temporarily transformed into the ultimate Halloween house.

Skeletons are playing with a Ouija board on the front porch, a giant serpent is slithering out of the ground and a massive, solar-powered spider is building its nest on the roof.

For the last 20 years, Jessie Krienert has celebrated her favorite holiday by decorating the house, inside and out.

“Every year we try to do something new or a little bit different,” said Krienert.

She and her partner, Steve Fast, seek out additions for their display at local auctions, thrift stores and dollar stores. A telephone booth, which sits on their front porch all year, was a listing on Craigslist. Several of the decorations and lights are solar-powered.

“Sometimes we just create things we find,” Krienert said. Ghosts in the tree near the front of the house were made with black fabric.

Krienert and Fast love Halloween so much, they keep certain indoor decorations up throughout the year.