Watch now: Bloomington dad offers life lessons this Father's Day

Asked when their adoption of the brothers was final, C.J. said "May 16, 2016."

"For me, I was adopted, so I think that holds a lot of weight for me," Andrew Held said. "Ultimately, it's our religious belief, what the Bible says about taking care of orphans."

Katharina said "For me, it was more that you just start to fall in love with them ... It was an easy 'yes' when they asked us to take on full adoption."

"I think Drew has done an amazing job," his wife said. "It's fun to watch them interact together."

On Thursday evening, the Helds (minus Desmond, who was at work) took an interview break to play a game of Yahtzee. There was a lot of laughter and the three good-naturedly teased each other.

"I want to just act in truth and grace," Held said.

He said Father's Day takes on more significance for him this year because his father nearly died. The Helds just returned from an emergency trip to Florida to see Held's dad and thought it would be the last time they'd see him. Instead, he's recovering.

"This year, it's a reminder to be present with your kids and with your dad," he said.