Watch now: Bloomington dad offers life lessons this Father's Day

BLOOMINGTON — The main thing that fathers need to know is they will make mistakes.
"The biggest thing is, you're going to fail," said Andrew Held.
The key is to accept each day as a new opportunity to build up your children.
"Pour life into your children," Held advised. "Being present is key."
It's a life lesson this Father's Day.
Held is known among youth advocates in the community as the ministry director of City Life Bloomington, a west-side ministry that seeks to build Christ-sharing relationships with youth ages 11 to 19.
City Life has worked with about 80 west-side young people in the past year and works with an average of about 40 youth each week, Held said.
Held, 39, and his wife, Katharina, 35, also have adopted two children, Desmond Sterling, 19, and his brother, C.J. Held, 10.
C.J. said Andrew Held is "almost perfect" as a father and he enjoys fishing, camping and going on trips to Florida with him. But Held is the first to say he isn't perfect.
"It's definitely a roller-coaster," he said of being a father during an interview in the family's west Bloomington home. "There are times when they act out. It's a struggle when they get into trouble."
Held asks himself whether he's a good parent.
"It's a whirlwind of frustration and complete joy," he said. "You try to do the best you can to love them and support them."
Held grew up in South Florida and moved to Bloomington-Normal 19 years ago when his ex-wife returned to Central Illinois with their daughter. Held said his ex-wife and daughter, Kalina, 19, now live in Pennsylvania.
While Held was raised a Christian, he strayed and rebelled. The ex-Marine was a laborer until multiple shoulder surgeries put an end to that.
"I struggled quite a bit," Held said. "I got caught up with street violence and alcohol issues."
"After a bad night of drinking and partying (in 2007), Kat (Katharina) said she'd had enough," Held recalled. "Right then, the light clicked."
Held said he ran to Jesus House, at Washington and Allin streets, which was near where the couple was living.
"I tried to be louder than the voice of God ... but I was just causing chaos and destruction," Held said.
Amazingly, his transformation was immediate, he and Katharina agreed. "Only for the grace of God," Held said.
"I meet Jesus through him and this transformation," she said.
Held began serving people at Jesus House, which worked with mostly homeless people, offering food, clothing and Bible study. He and Katharina married in 2009.
When he worked at Jesus House, it was a time of violence and fighting among some youth in the neighborhood. After one public meeting to discuss how to respond to the violence, a young man was shot. A week later, there was another shooting.
Held knew he needed to work with youth. So in 2012, he began organizing get-togethers with music and conversation at nearly Friendship Park. During the winter, he used The Hub, 502 S. Morris Ave.
He called his ministry Yom 6. Yom is the Hebrew word for day.
The Helds had already met the Rev. Larry Van Gundy of Living Stone Communities Church, which had been meeting at Irving Elementary School and has an outreach center at The Hub, providing after-school classes, games and get-togethers there.
The Helds and Van Gundy partnered over the years on several projects.
"One of the things I observed and appreciated about Drew is he is defined by a balance of truth and grace," Van Gundy said. "He speaks truth and holds youth accountable to make good and Godly decisions ... he will bring the word of God for people to hear.
"But he loves people and shows them great grace," Van Gundy said. "That's greatly needed today ... and is what makes him respected in the community."
Several years ago, Held organized City Life Bloomington, which works to bring spiritual, educational, civic and health and safety literacy to west-side youth. In addition to programs, assistance may include help with school work and job skills, a hot meal and providing clothing for a job interview.
During times of violence, Held works with youth on responding without anger.
"He seeks to cultivate relationships, especially with young people, as evidenced by their adoption of Desmond and Christopher (C.J.)," Van Gundy said. "He's in for the long haul."
The Helds took in Desmond seven years ago and C.J. after that.
Asked when their adoption of the brothers was final, C.J. said "May 16, 2016."
"For me, I was adopted, so I think that holds a lot of weight for me," Andrew Held said. "Ultimately, it's our religious belief, what the Bible says about taking care of orphans."
Katharina said "For me, it was more that you just start to fall in love with them ... It was an easy 'yes' when they asked us to take on full adoption."
"I think Drew has done an amazing job," his wife said. "It's fun to watch them interact together."
On Thursday evening, the Helds (minus Desmond, who was at work) took an interview break to play a game of Yahtzee. There was a lot of laughter and the three good-naturedly teased each other.
"I want to just act in truth and grace," Held said.
He said Father's Day takes on more significance for him this year because his father nearly died. The Helds just returned from an emergency trip to Florida to see Held's dad and thought it would be the last time they'd see him. Instead, he's recovering.
"This year, it's a reminder to be present with your kids and with your dad," he said.
In addition, recent social unrest also underscores the importance of good fathers and mentors.
"It's important for fathers to be strategically engaged with their children," Van Gundy said, meaning helping them when and where they need it.
"You need to be vulnerable and real," Van Gundy said.
"It's really important to teach our kids to not have hate in their heart and to treat every human being with respect and love," Held said. "We love people because God loves us first."
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275.
