Watch now: Bloomington high school musicians find an alternative venue

Rosado stressed social distancing and emphasized that those with concerns or who weren’t feeling well should not attend. His huge front yard was marked to maintain at least six feet of space between players. Musicians were asked to bring their own music sheets, chairs, water, clothes pins, hand sanitizers “and whatever necessary to be safe.”

Shaking hands, hugging and touching were discouraged and “the bathroom is only for emergency use only,” Rosado said.

The final rule was to “play music and have fun.”

More than a dozen musicians showed up to participate, including Ricki Feltner, a former member of the jazz band with Rosardo.

“He always prioritized learning over being ready for a show,” Feltner said, “and he always wanted us to grow as musicians. I really respected that. I never had a teacher do that before. When I was invited to this, I was thrilled. It made sense, it is an awesome, dynamic thing.”

His cousin, El Harper, said the decision was easy for him, too.

“I definitely wanted to be here,” he said. “This is something we all need.”