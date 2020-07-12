Watch now: Bloomington high school musicians find an alternative venue

BLOOMINGTON — Luciano Rosado misses live musical performances, especially from members of Bloomington High School’s Creative Music Society, a group he founded out of a jazz band about three years ago.
Participating or leading virtual musical performances online leaves him wanting more.
“It’s not the same,” Rosado said. “I have done that and played my part, listening through headphones but the interaction isn’t the same. I miss that.”
As Illinois moved forward into Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's reopening plan, Rosado looked for ways to return to creating live music again.
“There finally is a slight trickle of live musical activity happening worldwide, but most are musicians using technology, staying at home and recording their parts and not necessarily live,” he said. “And there are small groups doing live, virtual performances on driveways and open garages.
"Musicians are not only enduring terrible economic losses, but are universally experiencing artistic lethargy that will surely cripple some.”
Last week, Rosado called his musicians to pitch an idea for hosting a rehearsal concert in his front yard a few miles east of Bloomington near Charterwood Farms. The 90-minute show consisted of arrangements written by Rosario.
Rosado stressed social distancing and emphasized that those with concerns or who weren’t feeling well should not attend. His huge front yard was marked to maintain at least six feet of space between players. Musicians were asked to bring their own music sheets, chairs, water, clothes pins, hand sanitizers “and whatever necessary to be safe.”
Shaking hands, hugging and touching were discouraged and “the bathroom is only for emergency use only,” Rosado said.
The final rule was to “play music and have fun.”
More than a dozen musicians showed up to participate, including Ricki Feltner, a former member of the jazz band with Rosardo.
“He always prioritized learning over being ready for a show,” Feltner said, “and he always wanted us to grow as musicians. I really respected that. I never had a teacher do that before. When I was invited to this, I was thrilled. It made sense, it is an awesome, dynamic thing.”
His cousin, El Harper, said the decision was easy for him, too.
“I definitely wanted to be here,” he said. “This is something we all need.”
Saturday’s performance won’t be the last, Rosado said.
“We are going to make this a weekly thing,” he added. “It was a lot of work putting it together, but it is going to be a wonderful thing.”
Can you identify these Bloomington-Normal locations from aerial photos?
Mystery location 1
Mystery location 2
Mystery location 3
Barney's Caboose. Bombay Bicycle Club. White Horse Inn. We look back at regional restaurants that have come and gone. How many do you remember?
Mystery location 4
Mystery location 5
Mystery location 6
Mystery location 7
Mystery location 8
Mystery location 9
Mystery location 10
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.