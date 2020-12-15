Watch now: Bloomington lawmaker, restaurant owners criticize Pritzker COVID rules

Although restaurants and bars were the primary focus of the press conference, Barickman noted that the executive orders are affecting many aspects of life, including how people practice their religion and how children go to school. In addition to economic impacts, there are educational and mental health impacts, he said, pointing to increased rates of suicide and substance abuse.

“Every single day I hear from people about the impacts these executive orders are having on their lives,” he said.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses issued results Monday of a survey by the NFIB Research Center indicating one in four small businesses said they will have to close their doors if economic conditions don't improve in the next six months. That's up from one in five a month ago, the NFIB reported.

Wargo, standing next to his brother Anthony, with who he owns the two businesses, said, "We vividly recall the fear and uncertainty we had in telling our staff (in March) in order to ensure we could reopen our doors one day it was necessary for us to close them. I personally remember choking up when delivering this news to our staff. Tears were as hard to hold back then as they are today."