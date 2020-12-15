Watch now: Bloomington lawmaker, restaurant owners criticize Pritzker COVID rules

BLOOMINGTON — Standing outside Joe’s Pub, restaurant owners and state Sen. Jason Barickman expressed frustration Tuesday about being left out in the cold by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders on the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The result of these unilateral decisions by one person has been to undermine the public’s faith in our system of governance,” Barickman, R-Bloomington, said at the press conference. “Today there is widespread lack of compliance because public hasn’t bought into this.”
The governor, a Democrat, has issued more than 70 executive orders related to COVID-19. Part of his Nov. 18 order, instituting Tier 3 mitigation measures, prohibits restaurants and bars from allowing indoor consumption of food or beverages. On Friday, he extended that order through Jan. 9.
Pritkzer in March also issued a stay at home order to curb surging infection rates, which have been creeping higher since restrictions were lifted. The governor has said he has not ruled out issuing another order to address increases. The state has also made grants and financial assistance available to businesses.
The impact of the orders and mitigation measures on businesses, particularly restaurants, and their employees, workers’ families and the community also were discussed during the press conference, at times with great emotion.
“The first word that comes to mind when describing the economic impact of this virus and the mitigation have had on our staff and business is devastating,” said Joe Wargo, owner of Joe’s Pub and Joe’s Station House Pizza Pub in Normal.
Bob Dobski, owner of RobDob's Restaurant and Bar in Bloomington, said he had to lay off 60 people at his restaurant because of the governor’s executive orders.
“Sixty people are out of work at Christmastime, can’t pay bills, can’t get those tips in there and that’s what they were counting on,” said Dobski. “I don’t think the governor even thinks about people like that and this is what hurts most.”
Compliance and enforcement with the governor’s orders has varied. Wargo is among those who have continued to allow patrons to dine indoors while following less strict Tier 4 restrictions. Those restrictions limit capacity and require mask use and social distancing but allow indoor dining.
Pritzker has argued that the restrictions are needed to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, especially with hospitals in some area nearing capacity.
Dobski said the mitigation measures ordered by Pritzker unfairly single out bars and restaurants while allowing large retailers to continue operating with some limits on capacity.
Barickman said the legislature needs to be brought into the process and there should be hearings where the public’s voice can be heard.
“I believe if that were to occur we could have public hearings and the result would be a change in direction that the public would buy into. We would work together and collaborate on how we solve some of the issues in front of our state,” he said.
Wargo agreed.
“We believe our country has been most successful when we the people decide. While we might not always agree with the outcome, we get to be a part of that process,” said Wargo. “We believe in that system. We believe that the people know what’s best for themselves. And we’ll be damned if we don’t stand up for that whether we agree with the outcome or not.”
The current approach is pitting communities, businesses and people against each other, said Barickman.
“A government is supposed to unite its people. These orders are dividing its people,” he said.
Although restaurants and bars were the primary focus of the press conference, Barickman noted that the executive orders are affecting many aspects of life, including how people practice their religion and how children go to school. In addition to economic impacts, there are educational and mental health impacts, he said, pointing to increased rates of suicide and substance abuse.
“Every single day I hear from people about the impacts these executive orders are having on their lives,” he said.
The National Federation of Independent Businesses issued results Monday of a survey by the NFIB Research Center indicating one in four small businesses said they will have to close their doors if economic conditions don't improve in the next six months. That's up from one in five a month ago, the NFIB reported.
Wargo, standing next to his brother Anthony, with who he owns the two businesses, said, "We vividly recall the fear and uncertainty we had in telling our staff (in March) in order to ensure we could reopen our doors one day it was necessary for us to close them. I personally remember choking up when delivering this news to our staff. Tears were as hard to hold back then as they are today."
Referring to the latest mitigation orders from the governor, Wargo said, “This time we feel even more let down than the last. At least the last time we could hang our hats on ‘there is no play book for COVID19.’ This time should’ve been different. This time we deserved a voice.”
