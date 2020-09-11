Trumpeter Tom Fatten sounds taps during a 9/11 remembrance event at the firefighters' memorial at Miller Park on Friday. The event was put together by area firefighters and the American Legion.
Bloomington firefighter-paramedic Matt Musson, right, read the "Firefighters' Prayer" during a 9/11 remembrance event at the firefighters' memorial at Miller Park on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Active and retired Bloomington and Normal firefighters give a final salute during a 9/11 remembrance event at the firefighters' memorial at Miller Park on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Bloomington firefighter-paramedic Matt Musson addressed people who attended the 9/11 remembrance event at the firefighters' memorial at Miller Park on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Active and retired Bloomington and Normal firefighters saluted during the playing of Amazing Grace during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the firefighters' memorial at Miller Park on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Retired Bloomington firefighter Bob Wills talked with retired Bloomington firefighter Roger Troxel after the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the firefighters' memorial at Miller Park on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Retired Bloomington and Normal firefighters stood together for a group photo following a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the firefighters' memorial at Miller Park on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Friends and family made portraits of active and retired Bloomington and Normal firefighters after the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the firefighters' memorial at Miller Park in Bloomington on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
"Today is a very solemn day for the fire service in America," Matt Musson, a firefighter-paramedic and member of the Bloomington Local 49 Honor Guard, said during the ceremony.
Musson also noted that 60 police officers died on 9/11.
"Today we are here to honor all those lives lost," he said.
In addition to a moment of silence and Musson's reading of the Firefighters Prayer, the ceremony included a presentation of the flag by flag bearer Tom Laskowski and riflemen Mike Scott and Roger Cann, all members of the honor-color guard and of Post 635; sounding of Taps on the trumpet by Tom Fatten, a member of the Sons of the American Legion; and Troxel performing "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes, joined by retired Normal firefighter John Grussing on the drums.
They attended funerals of firefighters who died on Sept. 11, visited with members of Engine Co. 21 near Ground Zero and went to Ground Zero, the remains of the World Trade Center, where most of the Sept. 11 victims perished after terrorists flew planes into the twin towers.
Grussing was there when remains of a firefighter were found and became part of an honor guard as the remains were removed.
The experiences prompted Troxel to learn to play the bagpipes so he could become a part of the AFFI Honor Guard.
"It still feels like we lost a part of the family," Grussing said after Friday's ceremony.
Firefighters have a brotherhood and sisterhood that people outside the fire service may have difficulty understanding, Grussing said. It stems, in part, from the fact that firefighters risk their lives for others and for each other.
"When you save someone's life, you become brothers," Grussing said.
"It changed all of our lives that day," Bloomington Deputy Fire Chief Eric West said after the ceremony.
"We're here to honor those firefighters who give their lives on 9/11 and the other citizens who perished that day," West said.
"Every once in a while, it's good to remember people who are willing to risk their lives to save others," Grussing said.
West said, "Losing that many people on our soil, it's important to remember what happened that day so it doesn't happen again."
But there's another reason to remember. It has to do with what happened in Central Illinois and throughout the United States after Sept. 11, 2001.
"What happened in the weeks after Sept. 11 was this country came together," West said. "We became more patriotic. We need to bring the country back together. The divisiveness now, I hate to see it. What everybody was doing for each other after Sept. 11 was amazing. We've lost that. I hope we can bring that back."
Grussing said, "For me, this is a day to reflect on 9/11 and what the guys accomplished that day. It was the largest rescue operation in firefighters' history."
"As time goes by, it becomes a footnote in history," Grussing said. "We don't want to forget our brothers and what they did that day."
"For what those guys did," Grussing said, "we honor them by doing the best we can every day."
"On 9/11 and afterward, people did things they didn't think they were capable of doing," said Scott, commander of the honor-color guard and an Army veteran.
"That should be kind of a guidepost for all our lives," Scott said.
Photos: Area firefighters and American Legion remember 9/11 at Miller Park
