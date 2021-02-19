Watch now: Bloomington-Normal Girl Scouts don't let cookie sales crumble

“One of the big ones is goal setting,” she said. The Scouts set goals and determine how many boxes they need to sell to reach them.

Vivi Diaz, 8, of Bloomington wants to sell enough cookies to qualify for a trip to Disney World.

Seven-year-old Fiona Mookerjee of Bloomington achieved that goal last year, although the trip has been delayed because of the pandemic.

Her mother, Mindy Magarity, said Fiona sold more than 2,500 boxes last year during the late afternoon at Pub II in Normal and elsewhere around the Illinois State University campus.

“She sold cookies every day and she would stand on the Quad even when it was super cold,” said Magarity. “She had a pretty good college following. I’m still stunned that she did that.”

Ra’Nelle Hartless of Normal, leader of troops 1502 and 1585, likes the email contact list Scouts are using and online ordering with no exchange of money. However, “For me it’s the door to door I miss, the old-fashioned way, getting to know your neighbors,” she said.