Watch now: Bloomington-Normal Girl Scouts don't let cookie sales crumble

BLOOMINGTON – Not even COVID-19 can keep cookie sales from continuing for the Girl Scouts.
They might not be going door to door, but they are taking orders online, staffing cookie booths at stores and, in the case of Troop 1010, literally dancing on the sidewalk dressed as cookies to let people know the sale must go on.
Peyton Secord, 11, Normal, was one of the dancing cookies earlier this month outside of Casey’s Garden Shop and Florist in Bloomington, where Troop 1010 had a cookie booth.
“My favorite thing is cookie selling,” she said. “We don’t get to do a lot of stuff yet because of COVID.”
Girl Scouts have been selling cookies for more than 100 years. Chloe Machula, managing director of camps and events, said the cookie sales teach lifelong skills such as money management, people skills, business ethics, goal setting and decision making.
“One of the big ones is goal setting,” she said. The Scouts set goals and determine how many boxes they need to sell to reach them.
Vivi Diaz, 8, of Bloomington wants to sell enough cookies to qualify for a trip to Disney World.
Seven-year-old Fiona Mookerjee of Bloomington achieved that goal last year, although the trip has been delayed because of the pandemic.
Her mother, Mindy Magarity, said Fiona sold more than 2,500 boxes last year during the late afternoon at Pub II in Normal and elsewhere around the Illinois State University campus.
“She sold cookies every day and she would stand on the Quad even when it was super cold,” said Magarity. “She had a pretty good college following. I’m still stunned that she did that.”
Ra’Nelle Hartless of Normal, leader of troops 1502 and 1585, likes the email contact list Scouts are using and online ordering with no exchange of money. However, “For me it’s the door to door I miss, the old-fashioned way, getting to know your neighbors,” she said.
Even though Scouts are not selling door to door, they are delivering to those who want the socially distanced, personal touch. Hartless texts the purchasers to let them know when they are coming. They leave the cookies on porch and people can come out to see the Scouts, she said.
Hartless has two daughters who are Scouts. The family lives on a cul de sac and the girls were hoping to do a “drive by” curbside cookie booth, but “the weather has not been very cooperative,” she said.
Sales in the 38-county Central Illinois council continue through the end of March, but some troops complete their sales before then. To see where sales are taking place, click on the “find cookies tab” at www.getyourgirlpower.org or download the “Girl Scout Cookie Finder” app on your phone.
The Girl Scouts are using a new baker this year with nine selections of cookies, including a gluten-free option. Some of the names have changed, but the popular choices are still there.
Machula said the top three sellers are Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties (formerly called as Tagalongs) and Carmel Delight (also known as Samoas). One new variety is Toast-Yay, a French toast-inspired flavor.
Of course, good salespeople know their product, and Fiona said taste-testing is one of her favorite activities.
Machula said, “Girl Scouts is a great experience where girls are learning new skills inside and outside of cookie sales."
