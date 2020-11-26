Watch now: Bloomington-Normal groups still giving back on this COVID Thanksgiving

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 is changing, not ending, some traditional holiday assistance programs for McLean County families in need this year.
Help remains available though, in some cases, it may be offered differently.
That's good as needs are greater this year because of economic hardship caused by the pandemic, representatives of several human service agencies told The Pantagraph last week.
"Our families are struggling a lot more than most typical families in our area because of unemployment and economic despair that has been a result of COVID-19," said Aimee Beam, vice president of development and public relations for The Baby Fold. "The school situation (online learning at home) has been extremely difficult for low-income families" because some parents have had to stay home with their children rather than work because they can't afford childcare, she said.
Like many organizations in a COVID-19 world, nonprofit groups face new challenges this Thanksgiving season, many unthinkable a year ago. It's a double-whammy: The needs are growing higher and higher as economic hardships continue, while there are anxieties about donating during so much uncertainty.
Still, groups are staying focused, adjusting and bracing for what comes next.
Matt Burgess, chief operating officer for Home Sweet Home Ministries, said: "One of the things we know is what you do year to year may be different but it's important to preserve the message that there is hope and a place for them (people in need) in our community."
"It's more important this year to pause and think about what we are thankful for," Burgess said. "Most of us can do that."
Here are some places where Central Illinoisans can get and provide help during the holidays:
Home Sweet Home Ministries
Several weeks ago, Home Sweet Home Ministries made the difficult decision, because of rising COVID-19 infection rates in McLean County, to adjust traditional deliveries of meals by volunteers on Thanksgiving and Christmas for older people and people with disabilities people.
Instead of taking food to them, people will receive greeting cards with grocery store gift cards in the mail and a phone call on Thanksgiving and Christmas from volunteers, explained Matt Burgess, Home Sweet Home chief operating officer. Home Sweet Home already has the list of households receiving gift cards this year and isn't accepting new applicants, he said.
"There's a lot not to like about the changes we needed to make," Burgess admitted. "But we're still keeping the volunteers engaged and still connecting to the people they serve."
Also, to help control the community spread of COVID, Home Sweet Home's Thanksgiving and Christmas sit-down meals, traditionally open to anyone, this year will be only for residents of Home Sweet Home's Billy Shelper homeless shelter, 303 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, Burgess said.
But anyone may pick up a hot lunch to go, while supplies last, on either holiday, and sack lunches are available every day, he said.
People who wish to financially support Home Sweet Home's efforts may do so at hshministries.org.
"Our methods may change but our message remains the same," Burgess said. "Our message is everyone in our community is valued and Home Sweet Home cares deeply for them."
The Salvation Army of McLean County
The Salvation Army is accepting donations of new coats, focusing on coats for children under age 5 and adults over age 18, said Director of Development Angie Bubon. Coats may be dropped off at 611 W. Washington St., Bloomington, from 8:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
"At this time, we can't take more requests from people who need coats," Bubon said. "But we hope to resume that when we receive more donations." She urged people to check sabloomington.org, where a notice will be posted when coats again will be available for pickup.
The Salvation Army also has begun its annual Christmas fundraising campaign. Red Kettles have been going up at stores throughout Bloomington-Normal this month, with the third and final round of kettles going up on Friday. Kettles traditionally are up 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, through Dec. 24.
People also may donate at SalArmy.US/BloomingtonKettle or at sabloomington.org. Anyone interested in volunteering to be a bell ringer may go to registertoring.com.
U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots
With state mitigation efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Toys for Tots of McLean County is in need of donations more than ever.
“Due to the COVID situation, we’ve lost four of our major fundraisers and toy drives,” said Troy Ziegler, director of Toys for Tots of McLean County.
Each year, Toys for Tots of McLean County delivers new toys and other gifts to thousands of McLean County children in need. Last year, the organization delivered more than 13,000 gifts to 4,372 children.
Under new restrictions on businesses and gatherings, Toys for Tots of McLean County has lost 40% of its drop-off locations, and has 3,000 to 4,000 toys in storage. But the organization needs more toys and is planning a drive-through toy drive in December, Ziegler said. Details will be announced at a later date.
“The need, we feel, is going to be up this year,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
Ziegler said last year the organization’s goal was to collect 15,000 toys, but said they are shooting for at least 10,000 because “that would be the bare minimum that we would need to get us through the year.”
Current drop-off locations are listed on the organization's Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3nN59uJ. New, unwrapped donated toys may be dropped off through Dec. 14. Monetary donations are welcome and may be made at https://bit.ly/39fawin.
Christmas for Kids Party
The 39th annual Christmas for Kids Party will transition to a drive-through toy and candy giveaway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 12 at Midwest Food Bank, 2031 Warehouse Road, Normal. The toys and candy will be for children ages 12 and younger. That will take the place of the annual Christmas party.
To register, email bnchildrenschristmas@gmail.com and include the number of children participating, age, gender, address, phone number, and a preferred pickup time. The giveaway is sponsored by the Bloomington-Normal Trades & Labor Assembly, the McLean County Chamber of Commerce and The Pantagraph.
Children’s Home & Aid Adopt-A-Family and Stuff the Bus
Individuals or groups looking to spread a little holiday cheer may choose to adopt a family in need by donating gifts, household items or money for those receiving Children’s Home & Aid services.
This year, Children’s Home & Aid is assisting 170 families, which is 30 more families than the previous year, said program coordinator Laura Cordero, program coordinator.
Donors are matched with participating families but, this year, groups and individuals may choose to purchase store gift cards for the families in need rather than shopping for various items in stores. Wal-Mart, Meijer and Target gift cards are preferable, Cordero said.
Participating donors will receive a profile of the family that contains a brief synopsis of the family’s situation, and each individual in the family will have a personal page that outlines their needs, a wish list and clothing sizes.
“All of our families are in a little more dire straits this year than we have been in the past,” Cordero said. “A lot more homelessness, a lot more joblessness, so any support we can give them is extremely helpful and much needed.”
The deadline to adopt a family is Dec. 4. Email lcordero@childrenshomeandaid.org for more information. Monetary donations are welcome.
Bloomington-Normal residents may notice a Connect Transit bus making stops at local retail stores for the annual Stuff the Bus campaign.
Each year the program seeks to fill the bus with baby items to benefit children who use the Children's Home & Aid Crisis Nursery. The bus will rotate between Wal-Mart in Bloomington and Normal and Kroger on College Avenue between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 30 through Dec. 5.
This year, the event, because of COVID-19 guidelines to limit group gatherings, may look a little different with a significant decrease in volunteers, said event coordinator Jeannie Higdon with Children's Home & Aid. Typically, the event relies on more than 500 volunteers each year, but this year the event will only have a small core group of staff or committee members accepting donations.
“I’m optimistic that the event will be as successful as it has in the past,” Higdon said. “Our community has just been so wonderful supporting us historically, and I really anticipate us being just as successful.”
Needed items are Enfamil Gentlease Infant formula, diapers of all sizes, wipes and anything a child from birth up to age 6 would need, Higdon said.
Additionally, people may limit contact by using a new texting hotline in partnership with Great Plains Media. Text “STUFF” to 77000, which will take donors to the Stuff the Bus donation page, where people can make a monetary donation.
The Baby Fold's Christmas Wish Life Program
Volunteers purchase gifts or gift cards, make a monetary contribution or donate wrapping paper, tape, bows, gift bags or batteries to The Baby Fold so the agency can fulfill the wish lists of children and teens served by the agency.
People may drop off unwrapped gifts from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 10 through 12 at 1500 Ft. Jesse Road, Suite A, Normal. By having long hours over three days, gifts may be dropped off in a safe and socially distanced way, said Aimee Beam, Baby Fold vice president of development and public relations.
People may go to thebabyfold.org/wishlist to register to be emailed a gift list or to make a monetary donation online, Beam said.
"The need is really big this year," Beam said. She said 690 clients have submitted wish lists this year."
"That's 90 more than last year already and the number is still growing," Beam said.
More information is at sguillory@thebabyfold.org or at 309-451-7202.
Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal Holiday Shopping Spree
Traditionally, Boys & Girls Club offered a holiday shopping spree for its families when families could come to the clubhouse, 1615 W. Illinois St., Bloomington, and select toys, games, coats, hats, shoes and holiday food baskets. Volunteers would wrap gifts for families.
This year, to limit the flow of people into the clubhouse because of COVID-19, families will be asked to pick up items at designated pickup times between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 19, said club CEO Tony Morstatter. Families will take unwrapped gifts because there will be no gift-wrapping stations. Also, no juice, coffee and pastries will be offered this year, he said.
Donations of wrapping paper and scotch tape may be dropped off at the clubhouse 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
"In 2019, we supported over 250 families," he said. "This year, we have seen 165 new families that have expressed a need."
"I would attributed part of it to an awareness of what we do and part of it to the economic hardship we're all experiencing at this time with COVID," Morstatter said.
"This year has proven to be difficult in many ways for all of us," Morstatter said. "We will miss the social aspects of our families participating in this event but that difficult challenge in no way compares to the challenges and barriers that many members of our community and our families are experiencing at this time."
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund
Goodfellow Fund assists Central Illinoisans in need. Monetary donations from Central Illinoisans fuel to fund. Make checks payable to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund and mail them to Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington IL 61701 and include the form at https://rb.gy/dvrdbm.
🔎 Thankful for holiday deals: Thanksgiving ads from The Pantagraph archives!
Open Thanksgiving Day!
Thanksgiving specials: Compare our deals!
Thanksgiving coat sale
It's turkey time
Happy Hour Food Markets
40 hours of cooking for 22 cents
75 cent Thanksgiving dinner
Enjoy Roland's Thanksgiving turkey dinners
Thanksgiving specials at Hen House
Chef Konrad's The Peppermill
Cook Thanksgiving turkey on a brand new gas range
Our Thanksgiving turkey is stuffed with bargains
Super-values in our pre-Thanksgiving sale
Mayer Livingston & Co. Thanksgiving sale
Great Thanksgiving sale
Thanksgiving money-saving sale
Get your 10 lb. Thanksgiving turkey at Stern's
Thanksgiving
10 lb. dressed Thanksgiving turkey FREE
Let us help with your Thanksgiving dinner
1 cent turkey sandwiches
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.