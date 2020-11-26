Watch now: Bloomington-Normal groups still giving back on this COVID Thanksgiving

Participating donors will receive a profile of the family that contains a brief synopsis of the family’s situation, and each individual in the family will have a personal page that outlines their needs, a wish list and clothing sizes.

“All of our families are in a little more dire straits this year than we have been in the past,” Cordero said. “A lot more homelessness, a lot more joblessness, so any support we can give them is extremely helpful and much needed.”

The deadline to adopt a family is Dec. 4. Email lcordero@childrenshomeandaid.org for more information. Monetary donations are welcome.

Bloomington-Normal residents may notice a Connect Transit bus making stops at local retail stores for the annual Stuff the Bus campaign.

Each year the program seeks to fill the bus with baby items to benefit children who use the Children's Home & Aid Crisis Nursery. The bus will rotate between Wal-Mart in Bloomington and Normal and Kroger on College Avenue between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 30 through Dec. 5.