Watch now:Bloomington-Normal hospital bed availability dropping; medical center presidents concerned

"Our intensive care unit is close to full," Kannaday said. "We do have the capability to provide that same level of care in other areas of the hospital but it requires additional staff and other resources."

Fulton said, "Our occupancy has fluctuated from about 75% to 90% over the last few weeks with the ICU often at capacity."

"That is concerning as we are going into the holiday week," Fulton said. "So far, we have not had to cancel elective cases ... OSF has enacted our surge plan throughout our system and we are meeting regularly to monitor. Locally, we opened a medical unit for patients with COVID-19 and have expanded our capacity."

"A few important points to keep in mind as our community plans their holiday activities," Fulton said. "Patients with COVID-19 tend to stay in the ICU and in the hospital for a long period of time...We work with our sister hospitals throughout Illinois to serve our patients but hospital capacity and health care providers are finite. We can enable every surge plan possible but, at some point, there is an end."