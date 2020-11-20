Watch now:Bloomington-Normal hospital bed availability dropping; medical center presidents concerned

BLOOMINGTON — Keep your Thanksgiving gathering to your immediate family to protect elderly relatives and help hospital workers.
That was a message on Friday from public health and health care professionals as hospital bed availability was dropping, in part, because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.
"There are currently over 50 individuals hospitalized in McLean County hospitals for COVID-19," county Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Friday. "Our hospitals are reporting 94% of ICU (intensive care unit) beds in use and 91% of total beds in use."
While 15 McLean County residents were hospitalized with the virus, more than 50 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 because Twin City hospitals also care for people from neighboring counties.
Lynn Fulton, president of OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, and Colleen Kannaday, president of Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, said later Friday that discharges decreased those numbers slightly but the situation was fluid.
"Our intensive care unit is close to full," Kannaday said. "We do have the capability to provide that same level of care in other areas of the hospital but it requires additional staff and other resources."
Fulton said, "Our occupancy has fluctuated from about 75% to 90% over the last few weeks with the ICU often at capacity."
"That is concerning as we are going into the holiday week," Fulton said. "So far, we have not had to cancel elective cases ... OSF has enacted our surge plan throughout our system and we are meeting regularly to monitor. Locally, we opened a medical unit for patients with COVID-19 and have expanded our capacity."
"A few important points to keep in mind as our community plans their holiday activities," Fulton said. "Patients with COVID-19 tend to stay in the ICU and in the hospital for a long period of time...We work with our sister hospitals throughout Illinois to serve our patients but hospital capacity and health care providers are finite. We can enable every surge plan possible but, at some point, there is an end."
Kannaday said "This is a critical time in our fight against this disease and we ask that you stay home as much as possible and limit in-person interactions ... We expect our numbers to increase...We have the capability to expand capacity into non-traditional settings within the hospital but would certainly rather see our community stay safe and healthy."
Fulton said "Recent data has identified small gatherings as hotbeds for spreading the virus. That's largely due to a lack of physical distancing. The safest thing is for everyone to stay home and celebrate with the people in their own household."
McKnight said the health department and partnering agencies are looking at alternate care sites if the Bloomington-Normal hospitals fill up.
If the county emergency operations center receives a resource request from the hospitals, the county and partnering agencies could set up an alternate care site quickly. But any site would need health care staffing.
"This is a limited workforce ... that is taken for granted," McKnight said. She said people should stay home as much as possible and wear a mask and stay six feet away from others when in public because this ultimately will help health care workers.
McKnight reported Friday that 178 more county residents had been diagnosed with the virus, meaning 1,136 county residents have tested positive in the past week as COVID continues its surge in Illinois. Since March, 7,352 county residents have been diagnosed with COVID.
McKnight also reported that a man in his 80s, who was not associated with a long-term care facility, had died in McLean County's 48th COVID-related death.
Asked where COVID was trending, McKnight said, "It's everywhere."
"We're just the ones moving the virus, we need to be the ones to stop it," she said.
Encouraging COVID news in McLean County on Friday was that 345 more people had recovered from the virus since Thursday, bringing the total number of people recovered up to 5,920. And the county's seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of county residents tested for COVID in the past week who have tested positive — declined again from 11.3% on Thursday to 10% on Friday.
McKnight also reported on Friday that 1,369 people were isolating at home, 166 fewer than on Thursday.
Asked whether that encouraging news was a trend, McKnight said, "We don't know that yet" and asked people to remain vigilant going into Thanksgiving.
"If we take our foot off the gas ... we could be in a difficult situation in a month from now," McKnight said.
Friday was the first day of new statewide mitigations, limiting capacity at retail stores and other businesses and requiring casinos and video gambling terminals to close.
McKnight said the mitigation strategies were based on science and would help to control the spread of the virus.
Central Illinois
Among other Central Illinois counties:
- Tazewell County Health Department spokeswoman Sara Sparkman reported eight new COVID-related deaths, meaning 82 residents of that county have died of the virus. She also reported 151 new cases, bringing that county's case total up to 5,487.
- Woodford County Health Department reported three new deaths, meaning Woodford has had 24 COVID fatalities and 1,463 cases.
- Livingston County Health Department reported 54 new COVID cases, bringing that county's case total to 1,922.
- LaSalle County Health Department reported 139 new cases, bringing its total to 5,317, and that county's 111th COVID death.
Statewide
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public reported 13,012 new COVID cases, meaning 634,395 Illinoisans have had the virus, and 126 additional deaths, meaning 11,304 people in Illinois have died of the virus.
As of Thursday night, 6,111 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 1,196 of them in ICU and 604 on ventilators. The statewide, seven-day positivity rate was 11.5%.
At Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Friday COVID briefing, the family of Dani Kater of Bloomington, who died of COVID complications at age 30 on Nov. 3, shared their story. Her husband and parents spoke with The Pantagraph earlier this month.
"No, these aren't just numbers, they're not just statistics," Kater's mother, Tina Rubin, said during the briefing. "These are real people with real lives and real futures that have been stolen by this virus."
Here are the 10 categories of statewide COVID restrictions that started today
