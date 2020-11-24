Watch now: Bloomington-Normal hospital presidents: Stay home for Thanksgiving

BLOOMINGTON — Celebrate Thanksgiving and subsequent holidays this year at home with your immediate family to protect elderly relatives and help hospital workers.
That was a message on Tuesday from the two Bloomington-Normal hospitals' presidents and the county's top public health official as hospitalizations increase with the fall surge in COVID-19 cases.
"We are asking everyone to rethink their Thanksgiving plans," said Lynn Fulton, president of OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
"We are truly at a critical juncture in our fight against COVID," said Colleen Kannaday, president of Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. "We're asking that you keep it (celebrations) within your own immediate family."
Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported that 23 county residents were hospitalized with COVID, compared with 17 on Monday.
"It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment and care," McKnight said. "Our local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside our county. There are currently over 50 individuals hospitalized in McLean County hospitals for COVID-19. Our hospitals are reporting 91% of ICU (intensive care unit) beds in use and 83% of total beds in use."
Kannaday said that more of today's COVID patients are critically ill than during the spring and staff is at more of a premium because the hospitals are continuing elective surgeries, unlike in the spring, when they were suspended.
Kannaday said staff is "stressed."
Kannaday and Fulton said they are trying to avoid delaying elective surgeries. They asked people to celebrate Thanksgiving with extended family virtually as the hospitals care for a new surge in COVID patients.
"There is definitely a strain on our health care team," Fulton said. "Staff is a finite resource."
She asked people to wear masks and stay six feet away from others who aren't in their household because vaccines to combat COVID won't be available for a while.
Fulton said St. Joseph last week converted its transitional care unit into a COVID unit to increase capacity. Kannaday said BroMenn, to increase capacity, can place two patients in each room and can place patients in BroMenn's medical office center.
"It's less about the bed space," Kannaday said. "It's about the staff."
Fulton said there are a limited number of nurses. "That's why we're asking people to take these steps."
McKnight said the county is prepared to help with alternate care sites if hospitals fill up "but we would still need people to staff it."
"We know this community can come together and move things in a positive direction," McKnight said.
McKnight also reported on Tuesday that 136 more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, meaning 7,809 county residents have been diagnosed with the virus since March.
Support Local Journalism
McKnight also reported McLean County's 50th COVID-related death, a woman in her 30s with underlying health conditions but who was not associated with a long-term care facility. McKnight said she didn't have additional information to share on the deceased.
The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of county residents tested for COVID who have tested positive in the previous week, was 8.1%, compared with 8.3% on Monday. That figure has been gradually declining for several days.
Of the more than 133,000 tests of county residents since March, 5.9% have come back positive for the virus.
Sixty-two fewer people are in home isolation, as McKnight reported that 1,355 people were isolating at home on Tuesday compared with 1,417 the day before.
In addition, 191 more people have recovered from the virus, as McKnight reported Tuesday that 6,381 people have recovered since March, compared with 6,190 on Monday.
Testing sites
Meanwhile, testing numbers remained high at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Tuesday that 763 people were tested at that site on Monday.
That site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced several mobile testing sites throughout the state. Testing is open to anyone.
The testing sites include the Logan County Health Department, 109 3rd St., Lincoln, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, 1020 S. Market St., Monticello, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5.
Central Illinois
Elsewhere in Central Illinois, LaSalle County Health Department spokeswoman Leslie Dougherty reported five additional COVID-19 deaths in that county — a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s. That brings to 123 the number of COVID-related deaths in that county.
Dougherty also reported 104 new COVID-19 cases, meaning 5,692 LaSalle County residents have had the virus since March.
Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA), IDPH and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released two reports on Tuesday addressing the COVID outbreak at the Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle.
IDPH told The Pantagraph that 105 residents and 100 staff of that home have tested positive for COVID since the pandemic began. According to IDVA, 27 of them have died.
Statewide
IDPH reported 9,469 new COVID cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 674,089. The agency also reported 125 additional COVID deaths — including fatalities in DeWitt, LaSalle, McLean and Tazewell counties — bringing the number of deaths to 11,677.
As of Monday night, 6,134 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID with 1,203 in intensive care and 668 on ventilators.
Alex Juarez
Amy Garry
Andrea Anderson Stewart
Barbara Leigh
Brittany Brackney
Dawn Kelley-Lett
Glennda Knauer
Heather J. Hardman
Jordon Hanshew
Katie Harness
Mary Huff Moser
Melissa Tucker-Marx
Molly Krause
Pam Burress
Peg Schad
Peggy Karr Tippett
Peggy Stiles
Randi Meyer
Randy Wahls
Renee Chee Metternick
Renuka Rsr
Rhiannon Rowland
Rhonda Houk
Ryan Bliss
Scott May
Shannon Frerichs Laesch
Wanda Preston.jpg
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.