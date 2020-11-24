Watch now: Bloomington-Normal hospital presidents: Stay home for Thanksgiving

Kannaday said that more of today's COVID patients are critically ill than during the spring and staff is at more of a premium because the hospitals are continuing elective surgeries, unlike in the spring, when they were suspended.

Kannaday said staff is "stressed."

Kannaday and Fulton said they are trying to avoid delaying elective surgeries. They asked people to celebrate Thanksgiving with extended family virtually as the hospitals care for a new surge in COVID patients.

"There is definitely a strain on our health care team," Fulton said. "Staff is a finite resource."

She asked people to wear masks and stay six feet away from others who aren't in their household because vaccines to combat COVID won't be available for a while.

Fulton said St. Joseph last week converted its transitional care unit into a COVID unit to increase capacity. Kannaday said BroMenn, to increase capacity, can place two patients in each room and can place patients in BroMenn's medical office center.

"It's less about the bed space," Kannaday said. "It's about the staff."

Fulton said there are a limited number of nurses. "That's why we're asking people to take these steps."